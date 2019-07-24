FINA World Championships Photo Vault – Day 4

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Here’s a look at Day 4 of the FINA World Aquatics Championships through the camera lens of Rafael Domeyko. Photos include Hungarian Kristof Milak‘s record breaking 200 fly swim and awards ceremonies from throughout the day.
gomes has such a cute smile
These are some good-looking athletes.