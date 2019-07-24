Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA World Championships Photo Vault – Day 4

by Wendy Mayer 2

July 24th, 2019 International, News

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here’s a look at Day 4 of the FINA World Aquatics Championships through the camera lens of Rafael Domeyko. Photos include Hungarian Kristof Milak‘s record breaking 200 fly swim and awards ceremonies from throughout the day.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
anonymoose

gomes has such a cute smile

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Monteswim

These are some good-looking athletes.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!