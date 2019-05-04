Pellegrini Produces Another 1:56 200 Free; Sabo Wins Twice In Trieste

TROFEO DEI 100 ANNI/Calligaris Memorial

30-year-old Italian swimming icon Federica Pellegrini continues to impress in an event the freestyle ace had sworn-off at one time. The women’s 200m freestyle saw the prolific face of Italian swimming power her way to a near-season-best effort of 1:56.98 while competing on day 1 of the Trofeo Dei 100 Anni in Trieste, Italy today.

The 2-day meet consists of just timed finals, so Pellegrini put the pedal to the ‘medal’ in her one appearance, clocking her 1:56.98 time to beat out the field by well over 6 seconds. Her time fell within half a second of the 1:56.60 she put up for gold at last month’s Italian National Championships in Riccione. That time remains in the #7 slot among the fastest in the world this season.

16-year-old Giulia D’Innocenzo did damage today as well, reaping 2 golds. The teen first took the women’s 50m fly in 27.85, beating out runner-up Claudia Tarzia by just .10. D’Innocenzo then took on the women’s 200m back, where she logged 2:16.61 to obliterate the field by over 17 seconds for the win.

Dual citizen Sebastion Sabo was listed as representing Hungary at this meet, although he holds Serbian swimming records. Sabo won the men’s 50m fly in 23.84, the only sub-24 second outing of the field. He’s already ranked 3rd in the world with his time of 22.99 from March.

Sabo also was victorious in the men’s 50m free, where he pushed a time of 22.89 to represent the only sub-23 man of the timed final today.

Additional winners included Laszlo Cseh in the men’s 200m IM, with his pedestrian (by his standards) 200m IM effort of 2:03.88, followed by 16-year-old Dylan Buonaguro hitting his stride right behind in 2:03.89. Buonaguro won the B-Final in this event at the aforementioned Italian National Championships in 2:03.27.

The meet continues tomorrow with both a morning and afternoon session of timed finals.