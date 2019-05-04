Goldies Sun Yang & Fu Yuanhui Drop Last Two Champions Series Stops

On the heels of the first stop of the inaugural FINA Champions Swim Series having wrapped up in Guangzhou, China, the majority of Chinese swimmers have withdrawn from at least one of the remaining 2 stops of the circuit.

Now absent from the start lists for the upcoming FINA Champions Swim Series stops both in Budapest, Hungary (May 11-12) and Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (May 31-June 1) are Chinese big guns Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui.

Both of these athletes made a big dent in the first stop in their home nation, with each earning $20,000 from 2 individual victories apiece. Sun took the 200m freestyle/400m freestyle double gold, while Fu won the women’s 50m and 100m backstroke sprints. They rank 15th and 13th, respectively, in the overall Champions Series money standings through the first stop.

Still listed as competing in Budapest include Xu Jiayu in the men’s 100m/200m backstroke, Wang Shun in the 200m IM, Li Bingjie in the 200m/400m free and Wang Jianjiahe in the 400m free. But, there are now zero Chinese swimmers listed in the Indianapolis stop. (Xinhua)