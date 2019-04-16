Peaty Represents Sole ‘For Sure’ Worlds Qualifier After British Day 1

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through day 1 of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, only one swimmer secured an outright qualifying mark to notch his name on the British roster for this summer’s World Championships. That man is none other than Adam Peaty.

Winning the men’s 100m breaststroke in a 57.87 stunner, the 24-year-old Loughborough athlete easily dipped under the 59.19 minimum selection time to make the grade.

Runner-up in that men’s 100m breast, James Wilby, clocked a time of 58.66 to also comfortably dip under the 59.19 minimum. However, per British Selection Policy, only the #1 finisher ‘will be selected’, with additional spots thereafter coming from discretionary selections from the Head Coach and Performance Director.

The same situation will apply to Aimee Willmott, who won the women’s 400m IM. Her time of 4:36.98 didn’t pass the selection time #1, but it did clear the 4:37.01 selection standard #2. She may, too, still make the roster, but only after the initial automatic qualifiers shake out and remaining spots are revealed.

British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 1:

Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87

‘Possibles’ Through Day 1: