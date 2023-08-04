Paris 2024 Announces Torch Relay; Flame Will Visit 5 French Overseas Territories

Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have unveiled the route of the upcoming torch relay, starting with the traditional lighting from the sun in Olympia, Greece on April 16, 2024, and the arrival in Marseille via boat on May 8.
Since the protests ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympics, torch relays have been confined to the host country, which for France doesn’t necessarily mean it will be stuck on the continent. The relay will visit 65 French territories via 10,000 torchbearers. Of the 10,000, about 3,000 will be “torch relays,” where groups of 24 will move together, but only one will hold the actual torch.
Each segment will average 200 meters, meaning each bearer will carry the torch for about four minutes.
Outside of mainland France, the torch will visit five overseas territories: Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Martinique, French Polynesia, and Reunion. That mean the torch will cross three oceans on its journey.
The press release for the route was said to have been organized in “close collaboration” with the territories involved in the relay – which it has to be, given the cost to have the torch visit your region.
It has been reported that arrival points have been required to pay €180,000 ($198,135) to get a visit, plus the costs of the events.
The Paralympic Games will have a separate torch relay beginning in Stoke Mandeville, Great Britain, viewed as the traditional home of the Paralympics. About 1,000 torch bearers will participate in that relay.
With more than 400 cities involved, that is about $80 million in possible revenue, just from the relay.
“Today, we are proud to unveil the route of the Olympic Torch Relay, which will be more than a circuit around France in 68 days. It will showcase the incredible breadth of our country: Heritage, landscapes, museums, performing arts… And of course, its inhabitants!”, declared Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.
When asked for three words to characterise the Torch Relay, Estanguet chose: “Spectacular – we want to make people dream, we want to show a France that shines. National – we’re lucky to have strong support from all regions. Sporting – it’s really important to celebrate sport in the whole country and make it more sporting.”
Amélie Oudéa-Castera, Minister for Sport and the Olympic & Paralympic Games said: “It’s going to be beautiful! For months and years, the local collectivities have been very involved in the organisatiom of these Games, which will run in seven regions and 11 departments. These are the most decentralised Games ever in history. And it was important to have the overseas territories covered. This part of the relay is also going to be wonderful.”
Olympic gold medallist, swimmer Florent Manaudou, one of four French athletes chosen as leader for a relay said: “It’s incredible to be captain. When you are a kid discovering the Games, you see the sporting part but also the Olympic torch, which is highly symbolic. I am very happy to showcase all the amazing landscapes we have in France.”
Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said: “Paris is shining. It’s the symbol of a free city, a wonderful city, the most beautiful city in the world. I am very proud to have driven this bid and brought back the Games in Paris.
“The flame is the energy of a country, the will to be together. The Torch Relay is preparation for the Opening Ceremony, it’s a national story telling, which brings us together. In this story telling, there are landscapes, territories, nature, the beauty of the sites and our diverse cultures.”