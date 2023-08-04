Paris 2024 Announces Torch Relay; Flame Will Visit 5 French Overseas Territories

Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have unveiled the route of the upcoming torch relay, starting with the traditional lighting from the sun in Olympia, Greece on April 16, 2024, and the arrival in Marseille via boat on May 8.

Since the protests ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympics, torch relays have been confined to the host country, which for France doesn’t necessarily mean it will be stuck on the continent. The relay will visit 65 French territories via 10,000 torchbearers. Of the 10,000, about 3,000 will be “torch relays,” where groups of 24 will move together, but only one will hold the actual torch.

Each segment will average 200 meters, meaning each bearer will carry the torch for about four minutes.

Outside of mainland France, the torch will visit five overseas territories: Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Martinique, French Polynesia, and Reunion. That mean the torch will cross three oceans on its journey.

The press release for the route was said to have been organized in “close collaboration” with the territories involved in the relay – which it has to be, given the cost to have the torch visit your region.

It has been reported that arrival points have been required to pay €180,000 ($198,135) to get a visit, plus the costs of the events.

The Paralympic Games will have a separate torch relay beginning in Stoke Mandeville, Great Britain, viewed as the traditional home of the Paralympics. About 1,000 torch bearers will participate in that relay.

With more than 400 cities involved, that is about $80 million in possible revenue, just from the relay.