2023 World University Games: China Continues to Dominate Medal Table on Day 4

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

China saw another golden night on Day 4 of the 2023 World University Games, extending its lead in the medal table to add another 3 golds and 1 bronze, bringing the country’s overall total up to 10 medals, with 9 golds.

Li Bingjie kicked-off the session for China by winning the women’s 1500 freestyle with a time of 16:18.48. Despite being almost 30 seconds shy of the time that won her bronze at the 2023 World Championships, Bingjie was still well ahead of the field. Qin Haiyang then continued his dominance in the men’s breaststroke events, taking gold in the 200 breast with a time of 2:08.09 to set a new Championship Record. China wrapped up the session with the team of Liu Yaxin, Jing Shangbeihua, Zhang Yufei, and Bingjie winning the women’s 800 freestyle relay with a 7:58.77.

China also added its first bronze medal of the meet as Chen Juner finished third in the men’s 200 butterfly, coming in behind winner Takumi Terada of Japan.

The Japanese swimmers also had a great night, picking up 5 medals throughout the session to bring the country’s medal haul up to 9 (2G, 3S, 4B). With one more gold medal, they would be in the position to surpass Poland for third place on the medal table. In addition to Terada’s gold-medal swim in the 200 butterfly, Japan also saw the duo of Yu Hanagurmua and Yamato Fukasawa earn silver and bronze in the men’s 200 breaststroke, while Ichika Kajimoto picked up silver in the women’s 1500 freestyle. The Japanese women then finished 3rd in the 800 freestyle relay to finish out the session.

Poland continued its strong meet with Adela Piskorska winning the women’s 100 backstroke to give the country its 3rd gold medal of the meet and its first gold on the women’s side. Poland only won 1 medal at the 2019 edition of these Games, which it has surpassed with a whopping 7 medals through 4 days of competition this year.

