WATCH: Matt Biondi, Pablo Morales Set Records At 1987 Men’s NCAA Championships

How’s this for a blast from the past?

At the 1987 Men’s NCAA Championships, Matt Biondi put on an absolute clinic, while Pablo Morales led Stanford to its third consecutive national title to wrap up his collegiate career.

A half-hour highlight video, broadcasted on ABC featuring Al Trautwig and swimming great Mark Spitz, is available on YouTube (via the account of Richard Hughes), which you can watch at the bottom of this article.

The video shows Cal’s Biondi set new American Record in the men’s 50 free (19.16), 100 free (41.80) and 200 free (1:33.03), with the 100 free time still being fast enough to score at the 2023 NCAA Championships (would’ve been 12th in both prelims and finals).

Morales is seen winning the 200 fly in a new American Record of 1:42.60, and he also wins in the 100 fly in 46.47 in the video.

We’ve also got victories from Harvard’s David Berkoff (100 back), Army’s John van Salt (200 breast) and Ohio State’s Michael Wantuck (3-meter diving) featured.

There are also some interesting interview sections and behind-the-scenes footage of Biondi and Morales, and at the conclusion of the video, we see the Stanford men celebrate their championship by doing the traditional jump in the pool.

The meet was held at the University of Texas in Austin.