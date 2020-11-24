Ostrowski Takes Down Second DII Record at SMU-Drury Dual Meet

2020 SMU VS DRURY DUAL MEET

November 19-21, 2020

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SMU v Drury”

Just two days after he broke the NCAA Division II record in the 50 free, Karol Ostrowski of Drury University reset another NCAA record, this time in the 100 free. Ostrowski touched the wall in 41.50, sliding under the previous record of 41.73 held by Queens University of Charlotte’s Marius Kusch.

Kusch’s record was set in March of 2019 at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships at the IUPUI Natatorium. He won that year’s NCAA title by almost a second and a half, with Florida Tech’s Victor Rocha Furtado finishing in 43.07.

Ostrowski is in his first year of competition with Drury. After originally committing to Florida State’s freshman class of 2018, he elected to wait until this season to begin competing in the NCAA.

While, at 21 years old, Ostrowski is older than the traditional freshman, he is still younger than both Kusch and former NCAA record holder in the 50 free, David Lambert. Kusch was 25 when he set the NCAA record in his senior year, while Lambert was 24.

In addition to his two NCAA records, Ostrowski also competed in the 100 back, as well as swimming on four of Drury’s relays. In the 100 back, Ostrowski finished in 46.84. That time would have ranked third in Division II last year.

Of the four relays he was a part of, the most impressive was the 200 free relay. The team of Ostrowski, Alex Bowen, Oleksii Khnykin, and Kham Glass finished in a time of 1:18.49. This time would have been the second-fastest in the country last season behind McKendree, as well as only 1.22 off of the national record. Ostrowski led off the relay in a time of 19.40.

Since his arrival on campus this fall, Ostrowski has been having a stellar season for the Panthers. Despite only having two short course yards competitions under his belt, he has already reset two NCAA records and four school records.

The SMU vs. Drury meet was swum as a three day, prelims-finals meet, with men and women competing during separate sessions. The meet was held over the same weekend that traditionally holds the SMU Invitational, with last year’s edition of the meet featuring SMU, LSU, Missouri State, TCU, Incarnate Word, Fresno State, and New Mexico.