Canadian NAG Record-Holder Katrina Bellio Verbals to UCLA for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UCLA has picked up a major commitment for 2026 with a verbal from Canadian age group record-holder Katrina Bellio of Etobicoke Swimming.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UCLA!! From the first time I talked with the coaching staff, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. I can’t thank my coaches, family and friends enough for helping me make this decision. GO BRUINS

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 free – 57.85 / 51.41

200 free – 2:00.25 / 1:46.69

400 free – 4:15.74 / 4:46.44

800 free – 8:41.77 / 10:01.84

1500 free – 16:39.54 / 16:10.49

100 fly – 1:02.39 / 55.56

200 fly – 2:16.94 / 2:01.99

200 IM – 2:16.70 / 1:59.84

400 IM – 4:46.69 / 4:13.16

Bellio is one of the biggest names in the Canadian age group ranks right now, and she set Canadian national age group records in the 13-14 age group last year in the 800 free and 400 IM in long course meters.

2019 was big for Bellio; she qualified for the 2019 World Junior Championships, where she raced to eighth in the 200 free. She was also part of Canada’s 4×200 free relay there, where she helped the relay snag the bronze medal. At the 2019 Canadian Worlds Trials, she wasn’t far off of making their roster for the World Champs, placing fourth in both the 400 free and 800 free.

With her converted times, Bellio would’ve been an NCAA qualifier last season in the mile. She would’ve also been UCLA’s fastest miler and 500 freestyler last season, their #2 200 freestyler and their #3 400 IMer.

Bellio joins Top 20 HM Rosie Murphy, Ava Lachey, Courtney Seljeseth and Fay Lustria in UCLA’s class of 2026. She’s another huge addition to the Bruins’ freestyle group, as they’ll get Turkish record-holder Gizem Guvenc (55.4/1:58.2) next fall in their class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.