CIF State A-Finalist Rosie Murphy Verbals to UCLA (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rosie Murphy of the Sierra Marlins Swim Team has verbally committed to the UCLA Bruins. Murphy is a junior at Granite Bay High School in Granite Bay, Calif., and she made SwimSwam’s Top 20 ‘Best of the Rest’ list for her IM speed.

cant wait to rep UCLA in the pool in two years @uclaswimanddive i’m so excited to be a bruin! thank you to my coaches for the endless support! 💛🐻

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 back – 25.90

100 back – 54.33

200 back – 1:56.12

100 fly – 56.24

200 IM – 2:01.13

400 IM – 4:15.99

Murphy, in addition to her IM prowess, is a very strong backstroker. In long course meters, her lifetime best of 2:14.09 in the 200 back is an Olympic Trials cut.

At the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, as a freshman at Granite Bay, Murphy was the 100 back runner-up (55.00) and third-place finisher in the 200 IM (2:05.82). She went on to compete at the 2019 CIF State Championships, where she finished seventh in the 100 back and was a B-finalist in the 200 IM, as well as contributing a 25.90 leading off Granite Bay’s 200 medley relay.

Later in 2019, Murphy raced at the 2019 Speedo Junior Championships, where she placed 10th in the 200 back with that OT cut (2:14.09). At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, she made the 100 back A-final and hit a lifetime best 54.33, while she won the 400 IM B-final in another lifetime best (4:15.99). She was also 11th in the 200 IM (2:01.13) and 17th in the 200 back (1:56.12), both lifetime bests, too.

Last season, Murphy would’ve been UCLA’s #2 200 backstroker and #3 200 IMer. She joins Ava Lachey, Courtney Seljeseth and Fay Lustria in UCLA’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.