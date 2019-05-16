Omaha Taxpayers To Kick $750,000 Into 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Hosting

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are scheduled for Omaha, Nebraska from June 21st to the 28th, but good things don’t come cheaply. The city of Omaha has pledged $750,000 in taxpayer money to host the event, per the The Omaha World-Herald ($).

According to the report, Omaha‘s City Council approved a plan this week to make its 2nd of 3 annual $250,000 payments to the Omaha Sports Commission for USA Swimming. The funds are required to ensure Trials stay in Omaha after Mutual of Omaha, one of the organization’s largest corporate sponsors in the past, scaled back its support. That partnership ended abruptly with the expiration of a contract between USA Swimming and MOO at the end of 2016.

In the post-2016 Olympic Trials revenue review, we ported how Omaha‘s Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated the event brought an estimated $74 million impact to the city.

That year Omaha, Nebraska’s Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) reported an increase in comparative yearly profits for fiscal period 2016. As the organization oversees the city’s CenturyLink Center within its venue portfolio, its $4.7 million profit figure was partly be attributed to the ’16 Trials.