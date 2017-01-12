Omaha’s Convention Authority Attributes Big Profits To ’16 Swim Trials

Omaha, Nebraska’s Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA), reported an increase in comparative yearly profits for fiscal period 2016. As the organization oversees the city’s CenturyLink Center within its venue portfolio, its $4.7 million profit figure can partly be attributed to the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials held there in July of last year.

In earning the bid to host the 2016 Swimming Trials, Omaha became the 5th site to host the meet three times or more, joining Long Beach, Indianapolis, the New York City area, and Detroit (though recall that 5 of the first 7 official Trials meets had split sites).

MECA Board Chairwoman Diane Duren said of the profit increase of $3.15 million in 2015 to $4.7 million in 2016, “It was a great year.”

Chief Financial Officer, DeAnn Olsen commented, “Major sporting events were the shining stars for us this fiscal year.” (omaha.com)

Economically, Omaha’s Convention and Visitors Bureau previously estimated that the Trials brought a $74 million impact to the city. The site of the U.S. Swimming Trials in 2020 are still to be determined, with the city of St. Louis maintaining an interest.