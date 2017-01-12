SMU Men Still Undefeated In Duals After Meet With Incarnate Word

MEET FACTS

Full Results

San Antonio, Texas

Wednesday, January 11th

25 yards

MEN: SMU 177, Incarnate Word 144

WOMEN: University of Houston 200, Incarnate Word 96

The Southern Methodist University men defeated the University of the Incarnate Word this week 177-144 to stay undefeated in dual meets this season with a 3-0 record.

The Mustang win as aided by winning performances by Jonathan Gomez. The SMU junior recorded three wins over the meet. He dominated the 1000 freestyle by a 15-second margin in touch first in 9:27.9, claimed a win in the 200 fly with a 1:49.10, and added his third victory in the 200 IM with a swift 1:52.19.

Simon Golcyzk who finished third in the 200 butterfly managed to lead a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100m butterfly for SMU. He touched in with a winning time of 49.40 leading his teammates Ziga Cerkovnik and Garrett Carson. Cerkovnik who finished third went on to win the 100 breaststroke in 57.56.

SMU came way with four more individual wins at the meet, two of which came from Bartosz Kryzaniak. He swept the backstrokes with a 51.32 100 and a 1:52.76 200. The sprint freestyles were claimed by SMU swimmers as well. Ralph Kao won the 50 in 21.05, Nick Badsky won the 100 in 47.25.,

Diving efforts from Bryce Klein helped secure the win. Klein won both the 3 mtr diving and 1 mtr diving events. SMU performed strong on the relays was well, finishing first in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Incarnate Word‘s strongest performances came in the mid-distance freestyles. Beau Fusilier clocked in for a win in the 200 with a 1:42.31 performance. Kyrlo Shvets won the 500 in a swift 4:36.22.Incarnate Word managed to get one more win at the meet as Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz put up a 2:08.85 200 breaststroke to claim the win.

While SMU won on the men’s side, Incarnate Word also dueled the University of Houston on the women’s side, losing 200-96.

There were three repeat winners on the Houston side that greatly influenced the total outcome. Micaela Bouter won both the 3 mtr and 1 mtr diving events, adding big numbers to the points totals. Peyton Kondis managed to sweep the breaststroke events with times of 1:06.24 in the 100 and 2:22.62 in the 200.

Sharon Rodriguez Rivera followed suite, sweeping the butterfly events. She won the 100 in a time of 58.62, the 200 in a 2:08.86.

Besides the repeat winners, there were four swimmers from Houston who put together victories that collectively added up. Hannah Herbst claimed the win in the 1000 free, Cait Horner showed her speed with a 24.73 victory in the 50, Hannah Middleton followed that with a 53.79 winning time in the 100 free, and Eleanna Koutsouveli got her hand on the wall first to win the 200 backstroke.

Houston also won the 200 medley relay.

Two swimmers managed to leave San Antonio with victories from the Incarnate Word‘s women’s team. Alona Kyselova was the most dominant female performer of the meet, taking home three individual wins for an incredible 27 points.

Kyselova won the 200 free in 1:52.10, the 500 free in 5:02.24, and showed her versatility with a 200 IM win. Natasha Funk joined her with an individual victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.01.

Incarnate Word also came together to win the 400 freestyle relay.

PRESS RELEASES

SMU

SAN ANTONIO (SMU) – The SMU men’s swimming and diving team improved to 3-0 in dual action this season, as it defeated the University of the Incarnate Word, 177-114, on Wednesday afternoon at the Ann Barshop Natatorium. It was the second consecutive win in San Antonio for the Mustangs after defeating the Cardinals in 2016.

“Today was a long day that began early,” head coach Eddie Sinnott said. “Despite travel we raced hard, but more importantly we raced. We hadn’t competed as a team since November and it was a nice start to our Championship season. We have about two weeks until we race Texas A&M and conference is after that.”

Junior Jonathan Gomez led the way for the Mustangs as he posted wins in three events, coming away with victories in the 1,000-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.

Gomez finished over 15 seconds ahead of his closest competitor in the 1,000 clocking in at 9:27.99, and outpaced the competition by over two seconds in the 200 fly with a time of 1:49.10. In the IM, it took an effort of 1:52.19 to secure maximum points.

Sophomore Lucas Schenke also competed for the Mustangs in the 1,000 finishing third, while transfer Simon Golczyk was third in the 200 fly.

“Simon had a successful debut for us today and we’re glad to have him on board,” Sinnott added.

Golczyk, who represented SMU for the first time on Wednesday, led a trio of Mustangs including Ziga Cerkovnik (2nd) and Garrett Carson (3rd) on the podium in the 100-yard butterfly, winning in 49.40.

Bartosz Krzyzaniak doubled for the Ponies, sweeping backstroke events with times of 51.23 (100) and 1:52.76 (200).

In the 100-yard breaststroke Cerkovnik paced the field, which included Mustangs in the top four positions. Cerkovnik finished in 57.56 and led David Li , Stefan Popov and Kianu Kitching , in order.

Sprint freestyle events went to freshman Ralph Koo and junior Nick Badsky . Koo clocked a 21.05 to out-touch Badsky in the 50, before Badsky went on to win the 100 in a time of 47.25.

In relay action, SMU won the 200-yard medley relay (1:32.74) to open swimming events, and closed the afternoon with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:06.08). Krzyzaniak, Cerkovnik, Golczyk and Koo represented the Mustangs in the medley relay, while Krzyzaniak, Badsky, Koo and Cerkovnik made up the freestyle relay.

For the third time this season, junior Bryce Klein swept diving events in a dual meet with wins on the 1- and 3-meter springboards. Klein posted scores of 360.90 (1m) and 344.60 (3m).

“This was a difficult meet for us, more so in terms of situation over competition,” head diving coach Jim Stillson said of the day. “Difficult travel led to a warm-up that was significantly shorter than Bryce is used to, and there was an extreme glare on the water from windows in the facility making it difficult to see where you are in the air.

“Overall, he was a little off on 3 meter, but closed the event solid on 1 meter and we’re looking to get quality training in to get him ready for the rest of the season.”

SMU returns to action Friday, Jan. 27 when it hosts Texas A&M at the Mansfield ISD Natatorium. Check SMUMustangs.com for the official start time.

Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The University of the Incarnate Word men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted their final home meet of the season against Southern Methodist University and the University of Houston this afternoon at the Ann Barshop Natatorium.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UIW won the meet in combined scores with a total of 210 points. University of Houston earned 200 points total and Southern Methodist earned 177 points. The Cardinals swam a number of events today and placed many athletes in the top four.

The team celebrated the four seniors, Alex Flores , Jeff Perry Jr., Kelsey Johnson , and Genevieve Pena, after the meet was over as it was their last time competing in their home pool before heading to the conference meet in February.

Houston

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team opened the 2017 portion of their schedule with a 200-96 win over the University of the Incarnate Word led by junior Micaela Bouter on the boards and freshmanPeyton Kondis and junior Sharo Rodriguez in the pool each wining two individual events Wednesday at Anne Barshop Natatorium.

“We haven’t raced as an entire unit since the end of November, so it is nice to have everyone racing as one again,” Swimming & Diving Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka said. “We challenged the team hard this week to find a way to overcome a hard couple months of training and win under adverse conditions. We lacked in execution in many areas, but that just gives us a better understanding of what we need to address moving forward.”

ON THE BOARDS

The diving team swept the boards, as Bouter remains undefeated in the 1-meter springboard event. The Johannesburg native nabbed 307.55 to secure first place, while freshman Lauren Burrell captured second with a score of 271.45 and Katleyn Abernathy rounded out the podium with 242.60 points. Bouter also grabbed first in the 3-meter, edging out Burrell by 9.1 points, with a score of 290.60. Abernathy again rounded out the podium after tailing a score of 248.10.

IN THE POOL

Rodriguez swept the butterfly event, winning both the 100- and 200-yard. The Mexico City native captured first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.62 and completed her sweep nabbing first in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:08.86.

Kondis nabbed wins win the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, as the Cougars swept three swimming events. The Pittsburg native nabbed first overall in the 100-yard breaststroke after touching the wall at 1:06.24. TeammatesVictoria Roubique and Ashley Grijalva rounded out the podium finishing second and third, respectively. Kondis followed up with another victory in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:22.62 followed by teammates Cameron Balkom in second and Roubique in third.

Sophomore Hannah Herbst won the 1,000-yard freestyle after touching the wall at 10:26.01. The native Scottsdale, Ariz., was followed up by sophomore Conor Glenn in second at 10:32.85 and freshman Zarena Brown in third with a time of 10:41.45.

In the 50-yard freestyle event, junior Cait Horner finished first overall with a time of 24.73. Junior Victoria Padialnabbed second after netting a time of 24.89.

Sophomore Eleanna Koutsouveli captured first overall in the 200-yard backstroke after touching the wall at 2:04.61.

The team of Koutsouveli, Kondis, Laura Laderoute and Horner touched the wall at 1:46.84 to capture first overall in the 200-yard medley relay.

“Mission accomplished today, and now we turn our attention to a tough stretch of competition for the next couple of weeks and our ultimate objective 33 days from now,” Wochomurka said.

Up next for SMU

The SMU men will be facing off against Texas A&M on Friday January 27th.