Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 2

Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving). Part 1 was posted yesterday. If you like this sort of thing, the D1 rankings were posted recently ( big conferences, small conferences). The D2 rankings will be posted next week.
Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.
A few of these conferences use non standard scoring or event line ups (18 places or including 50s of stroke). I attempted to match the scoring as closely as possible, but the Swimulator only has 16 place and 24 place scoring.
Middle Atlantic
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Arcadia
694
405
343
Widener
652
653
574
Messiah
406
569
831
Albright
354
159
163
Misericordia
317
412
379
Stevenson
250
217
155
King’s
247
166
191
Hood
125
257
263
Wilkes
108
148
93
FDU-Florham
84
97
76
Lycoming
60
194
206
Lebanon Valley
24
156
179
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Widener
712
622
530
Arcadia
570
396
382
Albright
485
481
485
Misericordia
377
355
370
King’s
269
175
193
Hood
251
337
335
Messiah
204
270
400
Lycoming
139
254
257
FDU-Florham
118
212
140
Wilkes
109
66
44
Lebanon Valley
72
152
185
Stevenson
51
79
101
Midwest
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Grinnell
800
879
946
Lake Forest
607
468
466
Lawrence
562
527
503
Ripon
384
396
278
Knox College
257
163
155
Illinois College
240
208
92
Beloit College
98
278
161
Monmouth
72
4
268
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Grinnell
846
849
904
Lake Forest
780
857
874
Monmouth
396
5
247
Ripon
298
371
254
Illinois College
270
293
278
Lawrence
204
132
148
Beloit College
177
271
160
Knox College
79
187
114
NESCAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Williams
1342
1233
2045
Amherst
942
829
1343
Tufts
831
706
719
Bates
824
1084
1316
Bowdoin
616
551
958
Connecticut
545
544
1013
Middlebury
462
284
1089
Wesleyan
365
305
543
Trinity C.
223
206
239
Colby
198
323
402
Hamilton
45
396
469
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Tufts
1265
1254
1410
Williams
1185
1190
1789
Amherst
908
987
1313
Bates
675
684
955
Connecticut
618
524
1406
Bowdoin
578
501
834
Trinity C.
397
269
418
Wesleyan
369
339
480
Middlebury
320
188
800
Colby
177
194
365
Hamilton
109
351
437
NEWMAC
Scores through 20, so I used the score through 24 option
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
MIT
1703
1624
1258
Worcester Poly
1020
809
573
Springfield
940
899
919
Wheaton MA
838
912
588
Wellesley
690
980
744
Coast Guard
671
675
607
Clark
343
347
315
Mount Holyoke
333
414
296
Smith
323
269
341
Babson
167
106
165
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
MIT
1716
1689
1466
Worcester Poly
1278
1322
1097
Coast Guard
1073
1015
1003
Wheaton MA
796
839
558
Springfield
614
679
493
Babson
596
411
379
Clark
352
395
317
NEISDA
Includes Little East Teams too
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Keene St.
916
977
1455
Regis
458
309
455
Westfield State
300
308
400
Norwich
300
122
94
Colby-Sawyer
274
339
441
Bridgewater St.
207
286
232
Gordon
196
264
629
Elms
158
163
91
SJCME
142
163
138
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Norwich
707
541
514
Keene St.
641
694
919
Regis
442
325
398
Bridgewater St.
391
375
277
Colby-Sawyer
223
212
202
Elms
178
322
196
Gordon
175
240
323
SJCME
9
56
161
NCAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Kenyon
1589
1599
1957
Denison
1516
1529
1787
DePauw
991
873
1141
Wooster
735
450
1034
Allegheny
515
489
599
Ohio Wesleyan
501
399
518
Oberlin
479
517
851
Wittenberg
427
697
832
Hiram
182
179
293
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Kenyon
1541
1506
1714
Denison
1529
1525
1942
DePauw
1015
1002
1112
Wabash
683
764
996
Wooster
630
332
870
Allegheny
530
544
604
Ohio Wesleyan
442
414
606
Oberlin
327
310
465
Wittenberg
276
412
702
Hiram
138
161
187
NEAC
Women
Men
Northwest
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Pacific Lutheran
646
753
796
Puget Sound
469
424
370
Whitman
438
402
478
Linfield
435
285
363
Whitworth
435
464
475
L&C
400
215
234
Pacific Oregon
168
152
155
Willamette
158
282
300
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Whitworth
589
683
700
Puget Sound
572
385
341
Linfield
483
330
408
Whitman
464
575
565
Pacific Lutheran
435
338
548
L&C
242
169
145
Willamette
188
263
219
Pacific Oregon
176
190
203
Ohio Athletic
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
John Carroll
867
657
766
Mount Union
603
774
792
Ohio Northern
514
697
713
Transylvania
439
373
342
Baldwin Wallace
353
272
349
Wilmington C.
166
150
195
Manchester
136
144
157
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Ohio Northern
845
836
843
John Carroll
657
529
559
Mount Union
619
651
657
Baldwin Wallace
329
247
298
Wilmington C.
289
342
479
Transylvania
163
288
209
Manchester
21
168
125
Old Dominion
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
W&L
1027
969
1030
R-MC
651
583
524
Emory & Henry
505
718
668
Bridgewater
219
318
294
Hollins
210
130
173
Guilford
137
37
76
Greensboro Coll.
136
153
181
Sweet Briar
133
152
150
Ferrum
84
95
101
Men
Presidents
Women
Men
Skyline
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
MSMC
668
643
465
Sarah Lawrence
554
536
269
SUNY Maritime
245
188
132
St. Joseph’s Br
182
159
78
St. Joseph’s LI
178
131
142
Purchase College
154
274
281
Old Westbury
149
73
23
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Maritime
547
533
646
MSMC
489
361
291
Sarah Lawrence
297
323
199
Old Westbury
148
101
51
Purchase College
115
78
173
St. Joseph’s Br
106
Southern Athletic
Women
Men
SCIAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Claremont MS
761
576
964
Pomona-Pitzer
653
870
1106
Redlands
391
418
658
La Verne
281
326
295
Whittier
269
221
351
Chapman
228
193
385
Occidental
205
108
371
Cal Lutheran
163
149
385
Caltech
62
118
233
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Claremont MS
746
763
1086
Pomona-Pitzer
651
694
1044
La Verne
345
323
328
Redlands
334
394
572
Whittier
278
212
368
Occidental
225
97
351
Cal Lutheran
198
262
436
Chapman
183
132
210
Caltech
81
151
260
SCAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Trinity U.
818
672
937
Southwestern
692
665
623
Colorado College
479
623
841
McMurry
268
132
318
Centenary (LA)
248
219
326
Austin College
161
209
313
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Southwestern
778
863
871
Trinity U.
749
663
1017
Centenary (LA)
408
453
613
Colorado College
373
293
346
McMurry
231
62
195
Austin College
155
265
327
Ozarks
105
SUNYAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Geneseo
1004
904
964
SUNY Oneonta
463
327
356
SUNY Cortland
423
285
438
SUNY Brockport
400
219
199
SUNY Oswego
271
227
250
SUNY Potsdam
266
119
161
SUNY Fredonia
226
257
294
Buffalo St.
120
134
186
SUNY New Paltz
767
681
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Geneseo
1017
924
977
SUNY Fredonia
491
360
454
SUNY Cortland
385
316
414
SUNY Oswego
344
174
268
SUNY Oneonta
336
312
355
Buffalo St.
261
196
244
SUNY Brockport
230
120
166
SUNY Potsdam
109
191
187
SUNY New Paltz
691
525
UAA
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Emory
1613
1612
2014
NYU
1138
1156
1297
Wash U. MO
1057
1113
1328
Chicago
897
912
1319
CMU
851
767
1041
Rochester
480
504
673
Case Western
454
474
630
Brandeis
242
238
331
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Emory
1493
1450
1595
Wash U. MO
1246
1109
1443
NYU
1046
1198
1305
Chicago
969
896
1297
CMU
846
794
968
Case Western
555
695
836
Rochester
306
399
689
Brandeis
271
235
310
WIAC
Women
Men
