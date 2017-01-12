Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 2

I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving). Part 1 was posted yesterday. If you like this sort of thing, the D1 rankings were posted recently (big conferences, small conferences). The D2 rankings will be posted next week.

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

A few of these conferences use non standard scoring or event line ups (18 places or including 50s of stroke). I attempted to match the scoring as closely as possible, but the Swimulator only has 16 place and 24 place scoring.

Middle Atlantic

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Arcadia 694 405 343 Widener 652 653 574 Messiah 406 569 831 Albright 354 159 163 Misericordia 317 412 379 Stevenson 250 217 155 King’s 247 166 191 Hood 125 257 263 Wilkes 108 148 93 FDU-Florham 84 97 76 Lycoming 60 194 206 Lebanon Valley 24 156 179

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Widener 712 622 530 Arcadia 570 396 382 Albright 485 481 485 Misericordia 377 355 370 King’s 269 175 193 Hood 251 337 335 Messiah 204 270 400 Lycoming 139 254 257 FDU-Florham 118 212 140 Wilkes 109 66 44 Lebanon Valley 72 152 185 Stevenson 51 79 101

Midwest

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Grinnell 800 879 946 Lake Forest 607 468 466 Lawrence 562 527 503 Ripon 384 396 278 Knox College 257 163 155 Illinois College 240 208 92 Beloit College 98 278 161 Monmouth 72 4 268

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Grinnell 846 849 904 Lake Forest 780 857 874 Monmouth 396 5 247 Ripon 298 371 254 Illinois College 270 293 278 Lawrence 204 132 148 Beloit College 177 271 160 Knox College 79 187 114

NESCAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Williams 1342 1233 2045 Amherst 942 829 1343 Tufts 831 706 719 Bates 824 1084 1316 Bowdoin 616 551 958 Connecticut 545 544 1013 Middlebury 462 284 1089 Wesleyan 365 305 543 Trinity C. 223 206 239 Colby 198 323 402 Hamilton 45 396 469

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Tufts 1265 1254 1410 Williams 1185 1190 1789 Amherst 908 987 1313 Bates 675 684 955 Connecticut 618 524 1406 Bowdoin 578 501 834 Trinity C. 397 269 418 Wesleyan 369 339 480 Middlebury 320 188 800 Colby 177 194 365 Hamilton 109 351 437

NEWMAC

Scores through 20, so I used the score through 24 option

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score MIT 1703 1624 1258 Worcester Poly 1020 809 573 Springfield 940 899 919 Wheaton MA 838 912 588 Wellesley 690 980 744 Coast Guard 671 675 607 Clark 343 347 315 Mount Holyoke 333 414 296 Smith 323 269 341 Babson 167 106 165

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score MIT 1716 1689 1466 Worcester Poly 1278 1322 1097 Coast Guard 1073 1015 1003 Wheaton MA 796 839 558 Springfield 614 679 493 Babson 596 411 379 Clark 352 395 317

NEISDA

Includes Little East Teams too

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Keene St. 916 977 1455 Regis 458 309 455 Westfield State 300 308 400 Norwich 300 122 94 Colby-Sawyer 274 339 441 Bridgewater St. 207 286 232 Gordon 196 264 629 Elms 158 163 91 SJCME 142 163 138

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Norwich 707 541 514 Keene St. 641 694 919 Regis 442 325 398 Bridgewater St. 391 375 277 Colby-Sawyer 223 212 202 Elms 178 322 196 Gordon 175 240 323 SJCME 9 56 161

NCAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Kenyon 1589 1599 1957 Denison 1516 1529 1787 DePauw 991 873 1141 Wooster 735 450 1034 Allegheny 515 489 599 Ohio Wesleyan 501 399 518 Oberlin 479 517 851 Wittenberg 427 697 832 Hiram 182 179 293

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Kenyon 1541 1506 1714 Denison 1529 1525 1942 DePauw 1015 1002 1112 Wabash 683 764 996 Wooster 630 332 870 Allegheny 530 544 604 Ohio Wesleyan 442 414 606 Oberlin 327 310 465 Wittenberg 276 412 702 Hiram 138 161 187

NEAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Cazenovia 709 413 730 Cedar Crest 503 542 304 SUNY Cobleskill 485 464 329 Gallaudet 345 509 253 Wells 167 145 399

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score SUNY Cobleskill 735 588 506 Gallaudet 386 426 345 Wells 219 263 508 Cazenovia 214 0 83

Northwest

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Pacific Lutheran 646 753 796 Puget Sound 469 424 370 Whitman 438 402 478 Linfield 435 285 363 Whitworth 435 464 475 L&C 400 215 234 Pacific Oregon 168 152 155 Willamette 158 282 300

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Whitworth 589 683 700 Puget Sound 572 385 341 Linfield 483 330 408 Whitman 464 575 565 Pacific Lutheran 435 338 548 L&C 242 169 145 Willamette 188 263 219 Pacific Oregon 176 190 203

Ohio Athletic

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score John Carroll 867 657 766 Mount Union 603 774 792 Ohio Northern 514 697 713 Transylvania 439 373 342 Baldwin Wallace 353 272 349 Wilmington C. 166 150 195 Manchester 136 144 157

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Ohio Northern 845 836 843 John Carroll 657 529 559 Mount Union 619 651 657 Baldwin Wallace 329 247 298 Wilmington C. 289 342 479 Transylvania 163 288 209 Manchester 21 168 125

Old Dominion

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score W&L 1027 969 1030 R-MC 651 583 524 Emory & Henry 505 718 668 Bridgewater 219 318 294 Hollins 210 130 173 Guilford 137 37 76 Greensboro Coll. 136 153 181 Sweet Briar 133 152 150 Ferrum 84 95 101

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score W&L 1018 976 1036 R-MC 628 725 576 Hampden-Sydney 371 522 448 Greensboro Coll. 289 Ferrum 162 104 53

Presidents

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Grove City 817 727 793 Westminster 694 672 663 Saint Vincent 655 722 663 Chatham 312 345 359 W&J 308 323 415 Bethany 124 121 125

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Westminster 894 913 757 Grove City 738 617 536 Saint Vincent 633 673 516 W&J 310 349 550 Bethany 176 205 224

Skyline

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score MSMC 668 643 465 Sarah Lawrence 554 536 269 SUNY Maritime 245 188 132 St. Joseph’s Br 182 159 78 St. Joseph’s LI 178 131 142 Purchase College 154 274 281 Old Westbury 149 73 23

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score SUNY Maritime 547 533 646 MSMC 489 361 291 Sarah Lawrence 297 323 199 Old Westbury 148 101 51 Purchase College 115 78 173 St. Joseph’s Br 106

Southern Athletic

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Rhodes 699 732 914 BSC 676 804 911 Centre College 646 432 559 Sewanee 424 468 517 Berry 297 316 477 Hendrix 169 179 283

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score BSC 888 958 933 Centre College 535 406 609 Berry 459 511 720 Sewanee 410 387 430 Rhodes 392 506 592 Hendrix 206 130 275

SCIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Claremont MS 761 576 964 Pomona-Pitzer 653 870 1106 Redlands 391 418 658 La Verne 281 326 295 Whittier 269 221 351 Chapman 228 193 385 Occidental 205 108 371 Cal Lutheran 163 149 385 Caltech 62 118 233

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Claremont MS 746 763 1086 Pomona-Pitzer 651 694 1044 La Verne 345 323 328 Redlands 334 394 572 Whittier 278 212 368 Occidental 225 97 351 Cal Lutheran 198 262 436 Chapman 183 132 210 Caltech 81 151 260

SCAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Trinity U. 818 672 937 Southwestern 692 665 623 Colorado College 479 623 841 McMurry 268 132 318 Centenary (LA) 248 219 326 Austin College 161 209 313

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Southwestern 778 863 871 Trinity U. 749 663 1017 Centenary (LA) 408 453 613 Colorado College 373 293 346 McMurry 231 62 195 Austin College 155 265 327 Ozarks 105

SUNYAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score SUNY Geneseo 1004 904 964 SUNY Oneonta 463 327 356 SUNY Cortland 423 285 438 SUNY Brockport 400 219 199 SUNY Oswego 271 227 250 SUNY Potsdam 266 119 161 SUNY Fredonia 226 257 294 Buffalo St. 120 134 186 SUNY New Paltz 767 681

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score SUNY Geneseo 1017 924 977 SUNY Fredonia 491 360 454 SUNY Cortland 385 316 414 SUNY Oswego 344 174 268 SUNY Oneonta 336 312 355 Buffalo St. 261 196 244 SUNY Brockport 230 120 166 SUNY Potsdam 109 191 187 SUNY New Paltz 691 525

UAA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Emory 1613 1612 2014 NYU 1138 1156 1297 Wash U. MO 1057 1113 1328 Chicago 897 912 1319 CMU 851 767 1041 Rochester 480 504 673 Case Western 454 474 630 Brandeis 242 238 331

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score Emory 1493 1450 1595 Wash U. MO 1246 1109 1443 NYU 1046 1198 1305 Chicago 969 896 1297 CMU 846 794 968 Case Western 555 695 836 Rochester 306 399 689 Brandeis 271 235 310

WIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score UW-L 797 739 806 UW-Whitewater 706 626 693 UWEC 441 529 798 UW-Stevens Point 412 580 546 UW-Oshkosh 322 266 284

Men