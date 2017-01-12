Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 2

I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving). Part 1 was posted yesterday. If you like this sort of thing, the D1 rankings were posted recently (big conferences, small conferences). The D2 rankings will be posted next week.

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

A few of these conferences use non standard scoring or event line ups (18 places or including 50s of stroke). I attempted to match the scoring as closely as possible, but the Swimulator only has 16 place and 24 place scoring.

Middle Atlantic

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Arcadia 694 405 343
Widener 652 653 574
Messiah 406 569 831
Albright 354 159 163
Misericordia 317 412 379
Stevenson 250 217 155
King’s 247 166 191
Hood 125 257 263
Wilkes 108 148 93
FDU-Florham 84 97 76
Lycoming 60 194 206
Lebanon Valley 24 156 179

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Widener 712 622 530
Arcadia 570 396 382
Albright 485 481 485
Misericordia 377 355 370
King’s 269 175 193
Hood 251 337 335
Messiah 204 270 400
Lycoming 139 254 257
FDU-Florham 118 212 140
Wilkes 109 66 44
Lebanon Valley 72 152 185
Stevenson 51 79 101

Midwest

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Grinnell 800 879 946
Lake Forest 607 468 466
Lawrence 562 527 503
Ripon 384 396 278
Knox College 257 163 155
Illinois College 240 208 92
Beloit College 98 278 161
Monmouth 72 4 268

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Grinnell 846 849 904
Lake Forest 780 857 874
Monmouth 396 5 247
Ripon 298 371 254
Illinois College 270 293 278
Lawrence 204 132 148
Beloit College 177 271 160
Knox College 79 187 114

NESCAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Williams 1342 1233 2045
Amherst 942 829 1343
Tufts 831 706 719
Bates 824 1084 1316
Bowdoin 616 551 958
Connecticut 545 544 1013
Middlebury 462 284 1089
Wesleyan 365 305 543
Trinity C. 223 206 239
Colby 198 323 402
Hamilton 45 396 469

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Tufts 1265 1254 1410
Williams 1185 1190 1789
Amherst 908 987 1313
Bates 675 684 955
Connecticut 618 524 1406
Bowdoin 578 501 834
Trinity C. 397 269 418
Wesleyan 369 339 480
Middlebury 320 188 800
Colby 177 194 365
Hamilton 109 351 437

NEWMAC

Scores through 20, so I used the score through 24 option

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
MIT 1703 1624 1258
Worcester Poly 1020 809 573
Springfield 940 899 919
Wheaton MA 838 912 588
Wellesley 690 980 744
Coast Guard 671 675 607
Clark 343 347 315
Mount Holyoke 333 414 296
Smith 323 269 341
Babson 167 106 165

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
MIT 1716 1689 1466
Worcester Poly 1278 1322 1097
Coast Guard 1073 1015 1003
Wheaton MA 796 839 558
Springfield 614 679 493
Babson 596 411 379
Clark 352 395 317

NEISDA

Includes Little East Teams too

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Keene St. 916 977 1455
Regis 458 309 455
Westfield State 300 308 400
Norwich 300 122 94
Colby-Sawyer 274 339 441
Bridgewater St. 207 286 232
Gordon 196 264 629
Elms 158 163 91
SJCME 142 163 138

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Norwich 707 541 514
Keene St. 641 694 919
Regis 442 325 398
Bridgewater St. 391 375 277
Colby-Sawyer 223 212 202
Elms 178 322 196
Gordon 175 240 323
SJCME 9 56 161

NCAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Kenyon 1589 1599 1957
Denison 1516 1529 1787
DePauw 991 873 1141
Wooster 735 450 1034
Allegheny 515 489 599
Ohio Wesleyan 501 399 518
Oberlin 479 517 851
Wittenberg 427 697 832
Hiram 182 179 293

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Kenyon 1541 1506 1714
Denison 1529 1525 1942
DePauw 1015 1002 1112
Wabash 683 764 996
Wooster 630 332 870
Allegheny 530 544 604
Ohio Wesleyan 442 414 606
Oberlin 327 310 465
Wittenberg 276 412 702
Hiram 138 161 187

NEAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Cazenovia 709 413 730
Cedar Crest 503 542 304
SUNY Cobleskill 485 464 329
Gallaudet 345 509 253
Wells 167 145 399

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Cobleskill 735 588 506
Gallaudet 386 426 345
Wells 219 263 508
Cazenovia 214 0 83

Northwest

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Pacific Lutheran 646 753 796
Puget Sound 469 424 370
Whitman 438 402 478
Linfield 435 285 363
Whitworth 435 464 475
L&C 400 215 234
Pacific Oregon 168 152 155
Willamette 158 282 300

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Whitworth 589 683 700
Puget Sound 572 385 341
Linfield 483 330 408
Whitman 464 575 565
Pacific Lutheran 435 338 548
L&C 242 169 145
Willamette 188 263 219
Pacific Oregon 176 190 203

Ohio Athletic

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
John Carroll 867 657 766
Mount Union 603 774 792
Ohio Northern 514 697 713
Transylvania 439 373 342
Baldwin Wallace 353 272 349
Wilmington C. 166 150 195
Manchester 136 144 157

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Ohio Northern 845 836 843
John Carroll 657 529 559
Mount Union 619 651 657
Baldwin Wallace 329 247 298
Wilmington C. 289 342 479
Transylvania 163 288 209
Manchester 21 168 125

Old Dominion

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
W&L 1027 969 1030
R-MC 651 583 524
Emory & Henry 505 718 668
Bridgewater 219 318 294
Hollins 210 130 173
Guilford 137 37 76
Greensboro Coll. 136 153 181
Sweet Briar 133 152 150
Ferrum 84 95 101

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
W&L 1018 976 1036
R-MC 628 725 576
Hampden-Sydney 371 522 448
Greensboro Coll. 289
Ferrum 162 104 53

Presidents

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Grove City 817 727 793
Westminster 694 672 663
Saint Vincent 655 722 663
Chatham 312 345 359
W&J 308 323 415
Bethany 124 121 125

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Westminster 894 913 757
Grove City 738 617 536
Saint Vincent 633 673 516
W&J 310 349 550
Bethany 176 205 224

Skyline

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
MSMC 668 643 465
Sarah Lawrence 554 536 269
SUNY Maritime 245 188 132
St. Joseph’s Br 182 159 78
St. Joseph’s LI 178 131 142
Purchase College 154 274 281
Old Westbury 149 73 23

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Maritime 547 533 646
MSMC 489 361 291
Sarah Lawrence 297 323 199
Old Westbury 148 101 51
Purchase College 115 78 173
St. Joseph’s Br 106

Southern Athletic

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Rhodes 699 732 914
BSC 676 804 911
Centre College 646 432 559
Sewanee 424 468 517
Berry 297 316 477
Hendrix 169 179 283

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
BSC 888 958 933
Centre College 535 406 609
Berry 459 511 720
Sewanee 410 387 430
Rhodes 392 506 592
Hendrix 206 130 275

SCIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Claremont MS 761 576 964
Pomona-Pitzer 653 870 1106
Redlands 391 418 658
La Verne 281 326 295
Whittier 269 221 351
Chapman 228 193 385
Occidental 205 108 371
Cal Lutheran 163 149 385
Caltech 62 118 233

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Claremont MS 746 763 1086
Pomona-Pitzer 651 694 1044
La Verne 345 323 328
Redlands 334 394 572
Whittier 278 212 368
Occidental 225 97 351
Cal Lutheran 198 262 436
Chapman 183 132 210
Caltech 81 151 260

SCAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Trinity U. 818 672 937
Southwestern 692 665 623
Colorado College 479 623 841
McMurry 268 132 318
Centenary (LA) 248 219 326
Austin College 161 209 313

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Southwestern 778 863 871
Trinity U. 749 663 1017
Centenary (LA) 408 453 613
Colorado College 373 293 346
McMurry 231 62 195
Austin College 155 265 327
Ozarks 105

SUNYAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Geneseo 1004 904 964
SUNY Oneonta 463 327 356
SUNY Cortland 423 285 438
SUNY Brockport 400 219 199
SUNY Oswego 271 227 250
SUNY Potsdam 266 119 161
SUNY Fredonia 226 257 294
Buffalo St. 120 134 186
SUNY New Paltz 767 681

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
SUNY Geneseo 1017 924 977
SUNY Fredonia 491 360 454
SUNY Cortland 385 316 414
SUNY Oswego 344 174 268
SUNY Oneonta 336 312 355
Buffalo St. 261 196 244
SUNY Brockport 230 120 166
SUNY Potsdam 109 191 187
SUNY New Paltz 691 525

UAA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Emory 1613 1612 2014
NYU 1138 1156 1297
Wash U. MO 1057 1113 1328
Chicago 897 912 1319
CMU 851 767 1041
Rochester 480 504 673
Case Western 454 474 630
Brandeis 242 238 331

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
Emory 1493 1450 1595
Wash U. MO 1246 1109 1443
NYU 1046 1198 1305
Chicago 969 896 1297
CMU 846 794 968
Case Western 555 695 836
Rochester 306 399 689
Brandeis 271 235 310

WIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
UW-L 797 739 806
UW-Whitewater 706 626 693
UWEC 441 529 798
UW-Stevens Point 412 580 546
UW-Oshkosh 322 266 284

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/12 Last Season Conference Score
UW-Stevens Point 910 837 915
UW-Whitewater 796 804 742
UW-L 459 495 562
UWEC 286 244 593
UW-Oshkosh 190 240 221

