Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 1

  0 Andrew Mering | January 11th, 2017 | College, News

We’ve done mid season rankings for all the D1 conferences (big conferences, small conferences), so now it’s time to take a look at how the little guys stack up. I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving).

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

Some D3 conferences for swimming don’t line up with team’s “official” conference affiliations (ex. combined conferences, teams that swim in another conference due to too few teams in their own) so the Swimulated meets might have slightly off teams. I’ve tried to note these below.

Allegheny Mountain

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Cabrini 745 801 229
Behrend 694 508 237
Penn St. Altoona 336 361 105
Pitt-Bradford 280 440 116
Franciscan 217 69 49

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Behrend 950 960 372
Pitt-Bradford 483 521 140
Penn St. Altoona 456 236 68
Cabrini 384 587 116

Captial

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Mary Washington 917 895 916
YCP 563 321 457
Marymount 431 487 414
Frostburg St. 369 296 282
St. Mary’s MD 353 437 430
Salisbury 305 409 439

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Mary Washington 878 935 949
YCP 639 460 434
Marymount 441 387 345
St. Mary’s MD 405 474 469
Frostburg St. 287 209 236
Salisbury 286 399 491

Centennial

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Ursinus 712 777 845
Gettysburg 540 635 659
Swarthmore 461 274 379
F&M 450 568 517
Washington 338 240 327
Dickinson 299 259 406
McDaniel 182 142 249
Bryn Mawr 119 154 128

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Gettysburg 689 715 689
Swarthmore 520 555 602
Ursinus 518 378 398
F&M 448 436 467
Washington 386 398 559
Dickinson 323 280 459
McDaniel 177 170 234

CUNYAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Hunter 729 738 552
Baruch 692 554 408
Staten Island 401 315 337
Brooklyn 320 192 175
Lehman 200 266 277
John Jay 128 205 201
York College 65 66 67

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Baruch 772 736 500
Staten Island 663 490 568
Brooklyn 469 387 264
Lehman 330 360 500
York College 65 25 107

CCIW

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Wheaton IL 799 813 886
Carthage 725 501 637
IWU 440 445 599
Rose-Hulman 338 415 416
Carroll 300 376
North Central 200 154 205
Millikin 192 247 264
Augustana 111 172 358

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Rose-Hulman 787 822 883
Wheaton IL 763 718 740
Carthage 713 710 864
Augustana 278 263 399
IWU 191 185 323
Carroll 189 199
Millikin 140 80 93
North Central 90 124 100

Empire 8

Swims a combined meet with the Liberty Conference

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Ithaca 854 713 1226
Stevens 748 875 1134
Hartwick 563 531 728
NAZ 438 437 518
Alfred 205 255 279
Utica 157 118 181

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Stevens 929 975 1445
Ithaca 592 481 870
Hartwick 561 576 1033
NAZ 391 497 656
Alfred 272 257 398
Utica 166 126 215

Landmark

The system has Merchant Marine in the Skyline

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Susquehanna 849 765 872
Catholic UA 587 703 677
Drew 535 310 289
Scranton 401 461
Marywood 313 361 380
Elizabethtown 153 118 208
Goucher 144 231 257
Juniata 90 84 249

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Catholic UA 781 733 616
Susquehanna 587 576 639
Drew 547 118 138
Scranton 348 433
Marywood 303 563 400
Elizabethtown 224 131 206
Goucher 157 400 373
Juniata 85

Liberty

Swims a combined meet with the Empire 8

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Rensselaer 720 705 1191
RIT 490 282 609
Union 440 379 997
Saint Lawrence 340 420 285
William Smith 317 345
VASSAR 271 389 637
Skidmore 250 194 249
Clarkson 127 144 180
Bard 19 0 53

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Rensselaer 897 932 1158
RIT 517 508 734
Union 414 308 571
VASSAR 306 342 453
Clarkson 284 203 322
Skidmore 262 328 297
Saint Lawrence 135 185 219
Bard 100 64 217

Little East

Keene State listed in the NEISDA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
E. Connecticut 695 789 313
UM Dartmouth 634 525 179
WestConn 418 314 48
Plymouth State 293 395 115
Rhode Island Col 129 271 92

MIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
St. Thomas 913 694 873
Carleton 556 408 389
Gustavus 517 813 693
St. Olaf 369 347 485
Macalester 199 149 182
Saint Benedict 193 211 326
Saint Mary’s MN 172 123 130
St. Kate’s 150 256 269
Hamline 136 146 140
Concordia 95 27 143
Augsburg 35 43 121

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
St. Thomas 835 696 923
St. Olaf 559 553 502
Gustavus 505 435 498
Carleton 400 560 476
St. John’s 287 367 527
Hamline 224 226 220
Macalester 181 140 166
Saint Mary’s MN 138 124 114

MIAA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Calvin 805 771 787
Hope College 628 609 740
Albion 585 579 613
Kalamazoo 542 628 717
Alma College 215 123 221
Olivet 151 113 162

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Calvin 831 909 951
Albion 797 634 766
Kalamazoo 485 537 558
Hope College 477 524 624
Olivet 198 168 206
Alma College 93 25 13

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz