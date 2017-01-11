Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 1

We’ve done mid season rankings for all the D1 conferences (big conferences, small conferences), so now it’s time to take a look at how the little guys stack up. I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving).

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

Some D3 conferences for swimming don’t line up with team’s “official” conference affiliations (ex. combined conferences, teams that swim in another conference due to too few teams in their own) so the Swimulated meets might have slightly off teams. I’ve tried to note these below.

Allegheny Mountain

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Cabrini 745 801 229 Behrend 694 508 237 Penn St. Altoona 336 361 105 Pitt-Bradford 280 440 116 Franciscan 217 69 49

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Behrend 950 960 372 Pitt-Bradford 483 521 140 Penn St. Altoona 456 236 68 Cabrini 384 587 116

Captial

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Mary Washington 917 895 916 YCP 563 321 457 Marymount 431 487 414 Frostburg St. 369 296 282 St. Mary’s MD 353 437 430 Salisbury 305 409 439

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Mary Washington 878 935 949 YCP 639 460 434 Marymount 441 387 345 St. Mary’s MD 405 474 469 Frostburg St. 287 209 236 Salisbury 286 399 491

Centennial

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Ursinus 712 777 845 Gettysburg 540 635 659 Swarthmore 461 274 379 F&M 450 568 517 Washington 338 240 327 Dickinson 299 259 406 McDaniel 182 142 249 Bryn Mawr 119 154 128

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Gettysburg 689 715 689 Swarthmore 520 555 602 Ursinus 518 378 398 F&M 448 436 467 Washington 386 398 559 Dickinson 323 280 459 McDaniel 177 170 234

CUNYAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Hunter 729 738 552 Baruch 692 554 408 Staten Island 401 315 337 Brooklyn 320 192 175 Lehman 200 266 277 John Jay 128 205 201 York College 65 66 67

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Baruch 772 736 500 Staten Island 663 490 568 Brooklyn 469 387 264 Lehman 330 360 500 York College 65 25 107

CCIW

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Wheaton IL 799 813 886 Carthage 725 501 637 IWU 440 445 599 Rose-Hulman 338 415 416 Carroll 300 376 North Central 200 154 205 Millikin 192 247 264 Augustana 111 172 358

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Rose-Hulman 787 822 883 Wheaton IL 763 718 740 Carthage 713 710 864 Augustana 278 263 399 IWU 191 185 323 Carroll 189 199 Millikin 140 80 93 North Central 90 124 100

Empire 8

Swims a combined meet with the Liberty Conference

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Ithaca 854 713 1226 Stevens 748 875 1134 Hartwick 563 531 728 NAZ 438 437 518 Alfred 205 255 279 Utica 157 118 181

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Stevens 929 975 1445 Ithaca 592 481 870 Hartwick 561 576 1033 NAZ 391 497 656 Alfred 272 257 398 Utica 166 126 215

Landmark

The system has Merchant Marine in the Skyline

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Susquehanna 849 765 872 Catholic UA 587 703 677 Drew 535 310 289 Scranton 401 461 Marywood 313 361 380 Elizabethtown 153 118 208 Goucher 144 231 257 Juniata 90 84 249

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Catholic UA 781 733 616 Susquehanna 587 576 639 Drew 547 118 138 Scranton 348 433 Marywood 303 563 400 Elizabethtown 224 131 206 Goucher 157 400 373 Juniata 85

Liberty

Swims a combined meet with the Empire 8

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Rensselaer 720 705 1191 RIT 490 282 609 Union 440 379 997 Saint Lawrence 340 420 285 William Smith 317 345 VASSAR 271 389 637 Skidmore 250 194 249 Clarkson 127 144 180 Bard 19 0 53

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Rensselaer 897 932 1158 RIT 517 508 734 Union 414 308 571 VASSAR 306 342 453 Clarkson 284 203 322 Skidmore 262 328 297 Saint Lawrence 135 185 219 Bard 100 64 217

Little East

Keene State listed in the NEISDA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score E. Connecticut 695 789 313 UM Dartmouth 634 525 179 WestConn 418 314 48 Plymouth State 293 395 115 Rhode Island Col 129 271 92

MIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score St. Thomas 913 694 873 Carleton 556 408 389 Gustavus 517 813 693 St. Olaf 369 347 485 Macalester 199 149 182 Saint Benedict 193 211 326 Saint Mary’s MN 172 123 130 St. Kate’s 150 256 269 Hamline 136 146 140 Concordia 95 27 143 Augsburg 35 43 121

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score St. Thomas 835 696 923 St. Olaf 559 553 502 Gustavus 505 435 498 Carleton 400 560 476 St. John’s 287 367 527 Hamline 224 226 220 Macalester 181 140 166 Saint Mary’s MN 138 124 114

MIAA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score Calvin 805 771 787 Hope College 628 609 740 Albion 585 579 613 Kalamazoo 542 628 717 Alma College 215 123 221 Olivet 151 113 162

Men