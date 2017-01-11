Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 1

We’ve done mid season rankings for all the D1 conferences (
big conferences, small conferences), so now it’s time to take a look at how the little guys stack up. I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving).
Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.
Some D3 conferences for swimming don’t line up with team’s “official” conference affiliations (ex. combined conferences, teams that swim in another conference due to too few teams in their own) so the Swimulated meets might have slightly off teams. I’ve tried to note these below.
Allegheny Mountain
Women
Men
Captial
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Mary Washington
917
895
916
YCP
563
321
457
Marymount
431
487
414
Frostburg St.
369
296
282
St. Mary’s MD
353
437
430
Salisbury
305
409
439
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Mary Washington
878
935
949
YCP
639
460
434
Marymount
441
387
345
St. Mary’s MD
405
474
469
Frostburg St.
287
209
236
Salisbury
286
399
491
Centennial
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Ursinus
712
777
845
Gettysburg
540
635
659
Swarthmore
461
274
379
F&M
450
568
517
Washington
338
240
327
Dickinson
299
259
406
McDaniel
182
142
249
Bryn Mawr
119
154
128
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Gettysburg
689
715
689
Swarthmore
520
555
602
Ursinus
518
378
398
F&M
448
436
467
Washington
386
398
559
Dickinson
323
280
459
McDaniel
177
170
234
CUNYAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Hunter
729
738
552
Baruch
692
554
408
Staten Island
401
315
337
Brooklyn
320
192
175
Lehman
200
266
277
John Jay
128
205
201
York College
65
66
67
Men
CCIW
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Wheaton IL
799
813
886
Carthage
725
501
637
IWU
440
445
599
Rose-Hulman
338
415
416
Carroll
300
376
North Central
200
154
205
Millikin
192
247
264
Augustana
111
172
358
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Rose-Hulman
787
822
883
Wheaton IL
763
718
740
Carthage
713
710
864
Augustana
278
263
399
IWU
191
185
323
Carroll
189
199
Millikin
140
80
93
North Central
90
124
100
Empire 8
Swims a combined meet with the Liberty Conference
Women
Men
Landmark
The system has Merchant Marine in the Skyline
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Susquehanna
849
765
872
Catholic UA
587
703
677
Drew
535
310
289
Scranton
401
461
Marywood
313
361
380
Elizabethtown
153
118
208
Goucher
144
231
257
Juniata
90
84
249
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Catholic UA
781
733
616
Susquehanna
587
576
639
Drew
547
118
138
Scranton
348
433
Marywood
303
563
400
Elizabethtown
224
131
206
Goucher
157
400
373
Juniata
85
Liberty
Swims a combined meet with the Empire 8
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Rensselaer
720
705
1191
RIT
490
282
609
Union
440
379
997
Saint Lawrence
340
420
285
William Smith
317
345
VASSAR
271
389
637
Skidmore
250
194
249
Clarkson
127
144
180
Bard
19
0
53
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
Rensselaer
897
932
1158
RIT
517
508
734
Union
414
308
571
VASSAR
306
342
453
Clarkson
284
203
322
Skidmore
262
328
297
Saint Lawrence
135
185
219
Bard
100
64
217
Little East
Keene State listed in the NEISDA
Women
MIAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
St. Thomas
913
694
873
Carleton
556
408
389
Gustavus
517
813
693
St. Olaf
369
347
485
Macalester
199
149
182
Saint Benedict
193
211
326
Saint Mary’s MN
172
123
130
St. Kate’s
150
256
269
Hamline
136
146
140
Concordia
95
27
143
Augsburg
35
43
121
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/11 Last Season Conference Score
St. Thomas
835
696
923
St. Olaf
559
553
502
Gustavus
505
435
498
Carleton
400
560
476
St. John’s
287
367
527
Hamline
224
226
220
Macalester
181
140
166
Saint Mary’s MN
138
124
114
MIAA
Women
Men
