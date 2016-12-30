NCAA Major Conference Midseason Rankings

With all the mid season taper meets in the books, here’s a look at current conference ranks in the top D1 conferences. Using the Swimulator conference tool, I ran a simulations based on this seasons top times and last seasons top times as of 12/31/15 for the ACC, Big 10 Big 12, Pac 12, and SEC. Then I compared those to team’s actual scores at their conference meets.

The conference meet scores are often much larger because they include diving and several of these conferences score through 24 places instead of the 16 places used in Swimulator’s meets.

While the current top time rankings may over rate or under rate lots of teams, teams tend to follow similar approaches year to year to their in season meets. If a team was low ranked at this point last season but made a big jump at their conference meet last year, there’s a good chance it happens again. For example, the NC State men trail Louisville in this year’s ACC rankings by 26 points (594 to 568), but last year they trailed Louisville by 78 points (624 to 546) and ended up winning their conference by 334 points. Therefore, despite trailing currently, I think NC State is clearly the favorite to defend their ACC title.

On the other hand, the Tennessee women narrowly lost to Texas A&M at SEC’s last year (1166-1139). At mid season last year the Tennessee women were ranked 4th with 407 points, but currently they are 9th with 191 points. While they will probably move up the standings again at conference, contending to win this year would be a big surprise.

Here are the complete tables for each conference, men and women. The title links to the current year simulation if you want to look at the event by event break down. If there are any conferences not listed here you are interested in, try running your own simulations.

ACC Men:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Louisville 594 624 1067 NC State 568 546 1401 Virginia 498 377 737 Florida St 374 368 606 Notre Dame 303 159 677 Georgia Tech 282 275 776 UNC 230 272 897 Virginia Tech 214 236 892 Duke 207 312 643 Pittsburgh 82 165 345 Boston College 63 81 192

Big 12 Men:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Texas 1017 1041 1018 TCU 687 652 759 West Virginia 665 686 847

Big 10 Men:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Indiana 718 685 1304 Michigan 621 543 1475 Ohio St 503 486 1293 Minnesota 422 168 919 Wisconsin 341 489 832 Penn St 181 123 357 Michigan St 153 149 230 Northwestern 145 110 462 Iowa 137 317 515 Purdue 134 253 725

Pac 12 Men:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) California 730 762 628 Stanford 660 528 808 Arizona 541 646 569 Southern Cali 427 391 700 Arizona St 393 265 402 Utah 310 493 295

SEC Men:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Missouri 534 439 901 Georgia 509 561 1010 Alabama 464 414 915 Florida 434 532 909 LSU 307 205 526 Auburn 304 454 1223 Texas A&M 245 156 532 South Carolina 216 224 574 Tennessee 170 256 745 Kentucky 158 114 530

ACC Women:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Virginia 602 795 1332 NC State 509 343 1177 Louisville 504 510 1057 UNC 407 268 1079 Duke 294 308 642 Florida St 290 266 444 Virginia Tech 230 283 704 Notre Dame 190 194 537 Pittsburgh 172 234 425 Georgia Tech 135 98 355 Miami (FL) 82 116 502 Boston College 50 50 152

Big 12 Women:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Texas 992 1004 1043 Kansas 600 662 650 West Virginia 432 355 530 TCU 406 357 451 Iowa State 401 450 570

Big 10 Women:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Michigan 618 441 1360 Indiana 476 581 1207 Minnesota 473 160 927 Wisconsin 438 436 711 Ohio St 391 319 858 Iowa 204 210 369 Northwestern 180 114 467 Purdue 180 332 766 Rutgers 139 146 385 Penn St 136 433 687 Nebraska 102 190 411 Illinois 95 79 234 Michigan St 73 46 210

Pac 12 Women:

Current Score Last Year 12/31 Score Actual Last Year Score (w/ Diving) Stanford 717 571 1344 California 668 506 1305 Arizona 515 579 1124 Southern Cali 514 585 1480 UCLA 317 367 994 Utah 223 314 538 Arizona St 182 145 472 Washington St. 127 188 477 Oregon St 78 100 291

SEC Women: