2016 Swammy Awards: Nadador del Año Centroamericano/Caribeño

Love Swimming? See 24 New Swim Jobs Want a job in swimming? See over 651 Swim Jobs you might love.

NCAA Major Conference Midseason Rankings With all the mid season taper meets in the books, here’s a look at current conference ranks in the top D1…

2016 Swammy Awards: NCAA Men’s Coach Of The Year The Longhorns won another national championship by a 190.5 point margin, giving Reese his 12th NCAA victory. That victory for Reese puts him into unchartered territory as the winningest coach in NCAA swimming history.

2016 Swammy Awards: Caribbean/Central Am. Male Swimmer of the Year El Salvador’s Marcelo Acosta reserved his spot in swimming history in 2016, as he became the first man from El Salvador to qualify for the Olympics with an “A” cut.