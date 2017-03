Consejos de Natación MP por Bob Bowman: Mejorar el estilo pecho

Tony Azevedo Announces 2017 Aquatic Games This August, Azevedo Water Polo will bring together youth teams from around the globe for the first ever Aquatic Games – an elite Olympic-style water polo tournament created by 5-time Olympian Tony Azevedo.

Robin Armayan and Roberto Pavoni Take Over for Jon Rudd at Plymouth Plymouth College has announced a two man team to take over for departed head coach Jon Rudd at Plymouth College in…

2017 W. NCAA Picks: Ledecky VS. The Clock in 500 Free Katie Ledecky’s dominance in the distance freestyles is already unquestionable, but swimming fans may see her take it to a whole new level once she’s tapered for the NCAA Championships.