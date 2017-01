MP Consejos de Natación por Bob Bowman: Ejercicio para el Estilo Pecho

2017 South African Grand Prix Schedule Announced Swimming South Africa has released its schedule for the 2017 Grand Prix Invitational swim meets.

Gusztáv Bienerth Appointed New President Of Hungarian Swimming The general assembly of the Hungarian Swimming Association (MUSZ) has selected Gusztáv Bienerth as its new President. The previous man-in-charge had resigned, facing stout criticism from the nation’s top swimmers, such as Katinka Hosszu.

Arkansas Women Top Illinois, Continue Non-Conference Win Streak The Arkansas Razorbacks traveled to Champaign this weekend, and downed the Illinois Fighting Illini

Dagny Knutson’s Lawsuit Drags On, Appealing Judge’s Order Dagny Knutson’s legal battle against her former attorney wages on as she tries to put her career as a professional swimmer in the past.