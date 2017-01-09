2017 South African Grand Prix Schedule Announced

  January 09th, 2017

Swimming South Africa has released its schedule for the 2017 Grand Prix Invitational swim meets. There are 4 meets on the 2017 schedule, including competitions in Mpumalanga, Johannesburg, Durban, and Stellenbosch.

For each of the first 3 meets, prelims are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time, while finals are slated for 4:00 p.m. local time. The 4th grand prix meet will have prelims at night and finals the next morning. The preliminary sessions on Friday night and Saturday night will take place at 5:00 p.m. local time. Finals will take place on Saturday morning and Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. local time.

SSA 2017 Grand Prix Invitational Schedule:

  1. January 7th-January 8th: Nelspruit Swimming Pool, Mpumalanga. (Entries due December 5th)
  2. January 21st-January 22nd: Ellis Park Swimming Pool, Johannesburg (Entries due January 4th)
  3. February 4th-February 5th: Kings Park Swimming Pool, Durban (Entries due January 11th)
  4. February 24th-February 26th: Stellenbosch University Swimming Pool, Stellenbosch (Entries due February 3rd)

Day 1 Events:

  • W 800 free
  • M 400 IM
  • W 200 free
  • M 100 free
  • W 100 breast
  • M 50 breast
  • W 100 fly
  • M 100 back
  • W 50 back
  • M 200 fly
  • W 200 IM
  • M 400 free
  • W 50 free
  • M 200 breast
  • W 200 back
  • M 50 fly
  • Mixed 400 medley relay

Day 2 Events:

  • M 1500 free
  • W 400 IM
  • M 200 free
  • W 100 free
  • M 100 breast
  • W 50 breast
  • M 100 fly
  • W 100 back
  • M 50 back
  • W 200 fly
  • M 200 IM
  • W 400 free
  • M 50 free
  • W 200 breast
  • M 200 back
  • W 50 fly
  • Mixed 400 free relay

