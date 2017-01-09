2017 South African Grand Prix Schedule Announced

Swimming South Africa has released its schedule for the 2017 Grand Prix Invitational swim meets. There are 4 meets on the 2017 schedule, including competitions in Mpumalanga, Johannesburg, Durban, and Stellenbosch.
For each of the first 3 meets, prelims are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time, while finals are slated for 4:00 p.m. local time. The 4th grand prix meet will have prelims at night and finals the next morning. The preliminary sessions on Friday night and Saturday night will take place at 5:00 p.m. local time. Finals will take place on Saturday morning and Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. local time.
SSA 2017 Grand Prix Invitational Schedule:
- January 7th-January 8th: Nelspruit Swimming Pool, Mpumalanga. (Entries due December 5th)
- January 21st-January 22nd: Ellis Park Swimming Pool, Johannesburg (Entries due January 4th)
- February 4th-February 5th: Kings Park Swimming Pool, Durban (Entries due January 11th)
- February 24th-February 26th: Stellenbosch University Swimming Pool, Stellenbosch (Entries due February 3rd)
Day 1 Events:
- W 800 free
- M 400 IM
- W 200 free
- M 100 free
- W 100 breast
- M 50 breast
- W 100 fly
- M 100 back
- W 50 back
- M 200 fly
- W 200 IM
- M 400 free
- W 50 free
- M 200 breast
- W 200 back
- M 50 fly
- Mixed 400 medley relay
Day 2 Events:
- M 1500 free
- W 400 IM
- M 200 free
- W 100 free
- M 100 breast
- W 50 breast
- M 100 fly
- W 100 back
- M 50 back
- W 200 fly
- M 200 IM
- W 400 free
- M 50 free
- W 200 breast
- M 200 back
- W 50 fly
- Mixed 400 free relay
