Southern California Swimming Membership Dropping

Based on a document from the Southern California Swimming House of Delegates Meeting, membership appears to be decreasing within Southern California Swimming.

In 2015 there were a reported 25,075 athletes registered within the organization. That number dropped by almost 1000 to 24,182 during the 2016 calendar year.

The Orange committee saw the largest decrease, going from 7.309 in 2015 to 7,056. They’re also the largest committee within the organization.

Although the Orange committee did see the biggest drop, every single committee did see a drop in membership, demonstrating a six-committee wide decrease in registered athletes.

Committee 2015 2016 Decrease % decrease Coastal 3,747 3,674 -73 1.94% Pacific 4,111 3,993 -118 2.87% Eastern 4,308 4,112 -196 4.54% Orange 7,309 7,056 -253 3.46% Metro 3,880 3,773 -107 2.76% Desert 1,720 1,574 -146 8.49%

Percentage wise, the Desert committee is decreasing more so than the other committees. Already the smallest, it dropped a significant 8.49 percent from 2015 to 2016, almost double that of any other committee.

The second largest decrease came from the Eastern committee, the second largest in Southern California Swimming, with 4.54%. The Orange committee, which saw the largest total number of members dropped and hosts the most members within the organization dropped by 3.46 percent.

Southern California Swimming has long been one of the top producing members of USA Swimming, where plenty of top athletes who’ve performed at both the Olympic Games and World Championships have hailed from.

