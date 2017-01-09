WATCH: Penn Swimming & Diving Training Trip Video

The University of Pennsylvania Men’s swimming and Diving spent their 2016-17 winter training trip at Boca Raton High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Thus far this season the Penn men have been able to secure two wins, taking home the victory in both a dual meet with Villanova (176.5-118.5) and one with La Salle (161-132).

In their last meet prior to training camp the Penn men finished sixth overall at the Total Performance Invitational at the James A. Steen Aquatic Centre hosted by Kenyon College.

Almost immediately after they returned from Fort Lauderdale, the Penn Men competed in the Ivy League Tri-Meet number two where they faced off against both Dartmouth and Yale.

There, they were able to defeat Darmouth 223-66, however faltered at the hands of Yale. Yale, who remains undefeated so far, won with 156 points to Penn’s 144.

Penn will be right back in action this upcoming weekend as they host both Brown and Harvard at the Ivy League Tri-meet number 3.

Harvard is currently undefeated this year. They recently recorded three wins against both BYU, Utah, and Denver this past weekend.

Brown has beaten UMass, Bryant, MIT, Princeton, and Dartmouth this year, only falling to Yale in early November.

The meet between Penn, Harvard, and Brown will begin on January 14th.