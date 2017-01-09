Swim Job: Fitter and Faster Swim Tour seeks Event Managers

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling the country, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for five to six part-time Event Managers located in the Washington, DC area.

The Event Managers are responsible for managing the on-site program for our unique swim clinics. We are looking for Event Managers who can think on their feet, assess all types of situations and troubleshoot solutions, and pick up the ball and run in a fast-paced environment. If you are dynamic, enthusiastic, responsible, and love swimming as much as we do, we want to hear from you!

REQUIREMENTS

Event experience is required.

Knowledge of the swimming industry and background in competitive swimming is required. (swim parents, coaches, swim instructors, swimmers are encouraged to apply)

Must have general computer experience with knowledge of Microsoft Office, uploading and cropping photos.

The successful candidate is well organized, able to manage multiple tasks and on-going projects, punctual, and have a strong work ethic.

Event Managers must be wiling to travel across the country Friday through Sundays on two or more weekends a month.

Must be located in Washington, DC area

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume along with brief introduction of yourself to [email protected]

ABOUT FITTER AND FASTER

Fitter & Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com (“FFT”) is the only turn-key elite level swim clinic operation in the United States. FFT enables teams and communities to host a professionally managed swim clinic featuring many of the best swimmers in the world. Our mission is to teach and inspire swimmers of all ages and skill levels.

We have produced more than 800 clinics in over 40 states since being founded in 2009. More than 50,000 swimmers have participated in our clinics.

See over 650 SWIM JOBS here on SwimSwam.com.

Swim Jobs are $50 to post and they remain live until the position is filled. You can load your Swim Job here.