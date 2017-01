Consejos de Natación MP por Bob Bowman: Ejercisios Para Estilo Espalda

Vote Here for Ledecky, Phelps, Manuel, Hosszu: 2016 USSA Athlete OTY Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Katinka Hosszu, and Simone Manuel have all been nominated for the United States Sports Academy’s Athlete of the Year Awards.

Liberty Announces Addition of Men’s Club Team Liberty University will be adding a men’s club team for the 2017-2018 season.

Ohio State’s Li and Clary Lead the Way in Win over Toledo Liz Li won the 50 free by over half a second today, teaming up with Lindsey Clary as the only two women to slip under the NCAA ‘B’ standards in Ohio State’s home dual against Toledo.