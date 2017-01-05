Germany’s DSV cancelled the contract with Biedermann’s long-time coach

The German publication Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported today that the German Swimming Federation (DSV) hasn’t renewed the contract with one of Germany’s most successful coaches, Frank Embacher.

Frank Embacher led Paul Biedermann to two World Championship titles and world records and many international medals at European Championships and countless German national medals. Biedermann announces his retirement from competitive swimming after the Rio Olympic Games.

The 52-year old Embacher also coached German top swimmers like Daniela Schreiber, Theresa Michalak, Stefan Pohl or Torsten Spanneberg – they won a total of 75 international medals, set five world records and won 87 German national titles.

Embacher’s 4-year contract expired on December 31st, 2016. Because of new elections of the DSV committee, all coaches employed by the DSV were uncertain about the extension of their contracts until end of December.

Embacher was the head coach of the German swim Club SV Halle/Saale for 23 years and also led the federal German training base in Halle.

Frank Embacher confirmed to the German publication “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” that he has legal assistance and has filed suit against his former employer, DSV.

According to the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung”, the newly-elected president of the DSV, Gabi Dörries, responded on a request: “The DSV will not respond on the on-going legal process.” Also Embacher’s chief, Germany’s head coach Henning Lambertz, wasn’t available for a statement.

Source:

http://www.mz-web.de/halle-saale/sport/paul-biedermanns-langjaehriger-coach-frank-embacher-verklagt-schwimmverband-25483604