Mainland Boys Break Public High School 200 Meter Free Relay Record

While competing against visiting Atlantic City yesterday, January 4th, the Mainland Regional High School boy’s 200m freestyle relay squad cranked out a new Public High School National Record. Pending measurement of the Mainland pool, the foursome of Justin Liu, Glenn Lasco, Brian McGroarty and Destin Lasco scored the win in a new NISCA record-setting time of 1:34.95.

The Mainland boys managed to overcome the previous 200m freestyle relay record of 1:35.94 set by Monarch High School all the way back in 2004. Kyle Miranda, Kyle Gordon, Zach Ruske and Tom Kozaczynski comprised the squad holding the old record.

As for Mainland’s feat, Coach Brian Booth said, “It’s a tremendous accomplishment for the four boys. They’ve put in a lot of hard work, and it’s awesome for them to break a national record, and they did it by a second. It’s good recognition for them and for our school.”

McGroarty, Glenn Lasco and Liu were also members of the Mainland 400 yard freestyle relay squad who broke a championship record (3:05.33) at the New Jersey Meet of Champions meet earlier this year. In club swimming, Destin Lasco holds the National Age Group Record in the boys’ 13-14 200 freestyle at 1:38.24 from 2016.