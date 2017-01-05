New WADA Prohibited List In Effect, Including Arimistane

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s 2017 list of prohibited substances is now in effect, including the newly-banned substance Arimistane, which the Russian Swimming Federation specifically warned its athletes to stop taking.

Each year, WADA republishes its list of banned substances, adding more substances as they are determined to belong on the list. You can find the full list here, plus a look at some of the major changes from the 2016 list here.

One notable inclusion is Arimistane, also known as androsta-3,5-diene-7,17-dione. Per our earlier reporting by editor-in-chief Braden Keith, Arimistane is legal in most countries and available over the counter. It’s used to lower estrogen levels, which can theoretically help muscles grow. It’s in a number of health supplements including:

Arom-X Sedds Chrome

Eradicate

Arimestage PCT 50

Arimiplex

Revolution PCT

Pure Labs Clomadex

Bio Armour Resurect PCT

Critical PCT

Logan Carter Elevate PCT and others.

The reason Arimistane is notable is that Russia’s swimming federation specifically published a warning on its website, telling athletes to stop taking the substance prior to January 1, when it would become illegal. The announcement could certainly be viewed as a good faith effort to warn athletes about an over-the-counter medication that is becoming illegal to use within sport. But the announcement is also vaguely reminiscent of last year, when Russia made a similar announcement about meldonium, a blood-flow drug that became illegal in 2016. A number of Russian athletes tested positive for meldonium in early 2016, including Rio Olympic silver medalist Yulia Efimova.