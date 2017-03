Consejos de Natación MP por Bob Bowman: Los subacuáticos

Official 2017 NCAA Men’s Championship Psych Sheets Released Texas senior Jack Conger, the top seed in the 200 fly, will be looking for his first individual national title in Indy.

Singapore Swimming Revamping To Ride Olympic Momentum In the wake of 3 national swimmers having qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games, including superstar 100m butterfly gold medalist Joseph Schooling, the Singapore Swimming Association is enacting a revamp of sorts to its entire organization’s structure to help carry Olympic momentum.

World Schools Championship: 16 Countries Set to Compete in Budapest Swimmers from 16 different countries will travel to Budapest, Hungary for the 12th ISF World Schools Championship.