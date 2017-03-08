Drury Women Crush NCAA Division II 200 Medley Relay Record in Prelims

  March 08th, 2017

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay

  • Division II: 1:39.90 3/9/2016 Wingate (Koryukova, Weiss, Dumur, Fish)

Drury took a full half-second off the NCAA Division II women’s meet record in the 200 medley relay (1:39.90) that was set by Wingate at last year’s NCAA Division II Championships in prelims. The Panthers, who tragically lost their star sprinter Wen Xu this year, showed their depth as they combined for 1:39.40 to lead the morning heats by nearly 1 second going into tonight’s final.

Yekaterina Rudenko (25.19), Zuzanna Chwadeczko (27.20), Abby Lunzmann (25.00), and Bailee Nunn (22.01) contributed to the effort. At 2016 NCAAs the Panthers finished fifth with 1:40.51. Take a look at this year’s splits vs last year’s, with Wingate’s 2016 NCAA Division II record thrown in for comparison:

Drury 3/8/17(p) 1:39.40 Drury 3/2016 1:40.51 Wingate 3/2016 1:39.90
Yekaterina Rudenko 25.19 Abby Lunzmann 26.67 Rita Koryukova 25.64
Zuzanna Chwadeczko 27.20 Zuzanna Chwadeczko 27.77 Jessika Weiss 28.49
Abby Lunzmann 25.00 Vera Johansson 23.96 Armony Dumur 23.29
Bailee Nunn 22.01 Wen Xu 22.11 Ana Fish 22.48

 

