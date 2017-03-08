Queens Men Down Division II 200 Medley Relay Record in Day 1 Prelims

  0 Anne Lepesant | March 08th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division II, News, Previews & Recaps

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay

  • Division II: 1:26.02 3/12/2014 Wayne State (Molina Perez, Jachowicz, Holm, Barthel)

Queens University of Charlotte became the first medley relay in Division II history to break the 1:26 barrier, going 1:25.95 to break a 3-year-old record set by Wayne State at the 2014 NCAA Division II Championships. It was sweet revenge for the Royals, who were disqualified in prelims last year and didn’t have a chance to dispute the final.

Beginning with a scorching 21.74 backstroke split from Zach Bunner, Queens followed with a 23.83 breaststroke from Rostyslav Fedyna, a 20.76 butterfly from Paul Pijulet, and a 19.62 anchor from Ben Mayes.

The Royals had finished second to Wayne State in 2014, .81 back.

Queens 3/8/17(p) 1:25.95 Wayne State
Zach Bunner 21.74 Juan David Molina Perez 22.32
Rostyslav Fedyna 23.83 Piotr Jachowicz 23.64
Paul Pijulet 20.76 Soren Holm 20.56
Ben Mayes 19.62 Till Barthel 19.50

 

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »