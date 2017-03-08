Queens Men Down Division II 200 Medley Relay Record in Day 1 Prelims

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 8-11, 2017
- Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay
- Division II: 1:26.02 3/12/2014 Wayne State (Molina Perez, Jachowicz, Holm, Barthel)
Queens University of Charlotte became the first medley relay in Division II history to break the 1:26 barrier, going 1:25.95 to break a 3-year-old record set by Wayne State at the 2014 NCAA Division II Championships. It was sweet revenge for the Royals, who were disqualified in prelims last year and didn’t have a chance to dispute the final.
Beginning with a scorching 21.74 backstroke split from Zach Bunner, Queens followed with a 23.83 breaststroke from Rostyslav Fedyna, a 20.76 butterfly from Paul Pijulet, and a 19.62 anchor from Ben Mayes.
The Royals had finished second to Wayne State in 2014, .81 back.
|Queens 3/8/17(p) 1:25.95
|Wayne State
|Zach Bunner 21.74
|Juan David Molina Perez 22.32
|Rostyslav Fedyna 23.83
|Piotr Jachowicz 23.64
|Paul Pijulet 20.76
|Soren Holm 20.56
|Ben Mayes 19.62
|Till Barthel 19.50
