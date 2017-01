MP Consejos de Natación por Bob Bowman: Entrenamiento con Tubo

Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen Set To Join Cal Bears Singaporean swimmer Quah Zheng Wen is set to join the Cal Bears under Dave Durden.

Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Gulf Coast Relay Wins Nailbiter Florida Gulf Coast went down to the wire this week with Liberty, with the meet coming down to the 200 free relay.

Familiar Schedule, But No Relays, for the 2017 USA Worlds Trials There will be a familiar schedule for the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championships Trials, albeit without any relays contested at this meet.

Sprinter Trevor Lake Joins Cornell at Midseason Sprint freestyler Trevor Lake will be joining the Cornell Big Red this semester after transferring from Wisconsin. Lake will be joining the team as a sophomore.