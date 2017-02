Consejos de Natación MP por Bob Bowman: Estructura de la práctica

2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Big 12 Conference Record holder Will Licon and Big 12 Meet Record holder Jonathan Roberts will square off in the 400 IM.

Stanford Scares American Record, Downs Meet Record in 200 FR Relay In a nailbiter finish against Cal, the Cardinal closed day 2 finals with a new Meet Record of 1:26.44 in the 200 free relay, just out-touching the Bears by .05.

2017 U Sports Swimming Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap Katerine Savard of the Universite de Montreal will make be the odds on favorite in both the women’s 200 free and 100 fly on day 1 at the 2017 U Sport Championships.

2017 B1G Men’s Champs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Shane Ryan will swim the 100 back prelims after blasting a 44.9 leading off the 400 medley relay last night.