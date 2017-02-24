DeLakis, Blinkman Set Records at Wisconsin D1 State Championsips

2017 WISCONSIN DIVISION 1 BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 18th

University of Wisconsin Natatorium, Madison, Wisconsin

Meet Central

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAM SCORES:

Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial- 246 Madison Memorial- 216 Eau Claire Memorial/North- 189 Brookfield Central/East- 176 Madison West- 174

Eau Claire Memorial senior Paul DeLakis had a pair of record-setting performances in his final high school state meet. Notably, one of the records he broke previously belonged to his brother. In the 100 breast, DeLakis charged to a 54.08, taking down the former State Record of 54.56 set by Alex DeLakis in 2013. Earlier in the session, DeLakis took down his own State Record in the 200 IM. He was closely matched with Hudson’s Shane Blinkman, but used his freestyle speed to break ahead, winning gold in 1:46.18 to Blinkman’s 1:47.12.

DeLakis also put up a pair of fast relay splits for his school. He anchored the 200 free relay in a quick 19.74, and the 400 free relay in a 43.53.

Hudson’s Blinkman followed up on his silver medal performance in the 200 IM with a gold and a State Record of his own. Blinkman dominated the 100 back, touching the wall in 48.84 to break the former record of 49.34 set by Nicholas Petersen in 2013.

Wauwatosa’s Danny Larson was a double event winner. He got the ball rolling in the 200 free, posting the only sub-1:40 time to win it in 1:38.95. He then won a close battle in the 100 free, out-touching a group of swimmers in the 46.3-range to win it in 46.13. Larson was followed closely by Madison Memorial’s Drake Horton (46.30) and Eau Claire Memorial’s Ben Redman (46.31). Finishing just hundredth shy of the podium was Brookfield Central’s Ryan Linnihan (46.38).

Additional Event Winners: