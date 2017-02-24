Stanford Scares American Record, Downs Meet Record in 200 FR Relay

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women have yet to lose an event at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. In a nailbiter finish against Cal, the Cardinal closed day 2 finals with a new Meet Record in the 200 free relay, just out-touching the Bears by .05.

Simone Manuel got the Cardinal off to a good start, taking the early lead with her 21.44. Teammates Lia Neal, Janet Hu, and Ally Howe followed as the Cardinal touched in a final time of 1:26.44, clearing the former Meet Record of 1:26.77, which they set at last season’s conference meet.

The Cal squad of Abbey Weitzeil, Amy Bilquist, Maddie Murphy, and Farida Osman were also under the previous record with a 1:26.49.

Stanford vs. Cal Splits Comparison:

Team 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time
Stanford 21.44 (Manuel) 21.88 (Neal) 21.63 (Hu) 21.49 (Howe) 1:26.44
Cal 21.68 (Weitzeil) 21.85 (Bilquist) 21.75 (Murphy) 21.21 (Osman) 1:26.49

Farida Osman nearly ran the Cardinal down with her 21.21 anchor leg, which was the fastest split of the field by over 2 tenths.

