Stanford Scares American Record, Downs Meet Record in 200 FR Relay

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
The Stanford women have yet to lose an event at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. In a nailbiter finish against Cal, the Cardinal closed day 2 finals with a new Meet Record in the 200 free relay, just out-touching the Bears by .05.
Simone Manuel got the Cardinal off to a good start, taking the early lead with her 21.44. Teammates Lia Neal, Janet Hu, and Ally Howe followed as the Cardinal touched in a final time of 1:26.44, clearing the former Meet Record of 1:26.77, which they set at last season’s conference meet.
The Cal squad of Abbey Weitzeil, Amy Bilquist, Maddie Murphy, and Farida Osman were also under the previous record with a 1:26.49.
Stanford vs. Cal Splits Comparison:
|Team
|1st 50 Split
|2nd 50 Split
|3rd 50 Split
|4th 50 Split
|Final Time
|Stanford
|21.44 (Manuel)
|21.88 (Neal)
|21.63 (Hu)
|21.49 (Howe)
|1:26.44
|Cal
|21.68 (Weitzeil)
|21.85 (Bilquist)
|21.75 (Murphy)
|21.21 (Osman)
|1:26.49
Farida Osman nearly ran the Cardinal down with her 21.21 anchor leg, which was the fastest split of the field by over 2 tenths.
