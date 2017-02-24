2017 U Sports Swimming Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 U Sport Swimming Championships, formerly known as the CIS Championships, are set to get underway this morning in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The first of three days will feature the men’s and women’s 200 free, 50 back, 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM, along with the 400 free relays being contested at night. Unlike last year, both prelims and finals will be swum short course metres.

Two of the events this morning will feature the Canadian Record holder, as Kylie Masse of Toronto swims the 50 back and Katerine Savard of Montreal swims the 100 fly. Along with those two, other 2016 Canadian Olympians swimming this morning will be Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson in the women’s 400 IM, Sandrine Mainville (along with Savard and Seltenreich-Hodgson) in the women’s 200 free, Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer and Evan van Moerkerke in the men’s 200 free, and Thormeyer again in the 50 back.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:52.50, Taylor Ruck, 2016 SC World Championships

U Sports Championship Record: 1:56.11, Erica Morningstar, 2009

UBC’s Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson took the top seed in a time of 1:58.26, followed closely by fellow Olympian Katerine Savard of Montreal and Calgary’s Danica Ludlow. Also cracking two minutes this morning was Megan Dalke of UBC and Roxane Lemieux of Quebec. A third Olympian, Sandrine Mainville, qualified 7th overall in 2:00.63.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:40.80, Brent Hayden, 2009 Berlin World Cup

U Sports Championship Record: 1:43.31, Colin Russell, 2009

Three Olympians sit atop the pack after the men’s 200 free prelims, with Yuri Kisil leading the pack at 1:44.92, taking over two seconds off his personal best time. His teammate Markus Thormeyer grabs the 2nd seed in 1:46.66, and Guelph’s Evan van Moerkerke also broke 1:47 in 1:46.98.

Women’s 50 Back Prelims

Canadian Record: 26.34, Kylie Masse , 2016 SC World Championships

U Sports Championship Record: 26.72, Kylie Masse, 2016

Kylie Masse, Toronto, 26.62 Ingird Wilm, UBC, 27.62 Rachel Rode, Toronto, 27.99 Phoebe Lenderyou, Dalhousie, 28.18 Laurence Fedrigo, Laval, 28.57 McKenzie Summers, UBC, 28.62 Simone Cseplo, UBC, 28.72 Camille Bergeron-Miron, Montreal, 28.80

Toronto’s Kylie Masse broke her own U Sport Championship record this morning in a time of 26.62, lowering the old mark of 26.72 set last year in Quebec City. She holds a full second advantage over her next closest competitor, Ingrid Wilm of UBC, who clocked 27.62 for the 2nd seed. Rachel Rode of Western also cracked the 28-second barrier in 27.99 for 3rd.

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

Canadian Record: 23.90, Riley Janes/Javier Acevedo, 2000/2015

U Sports Championship Record: 24.05, Kelly Aspinall, 2013

Josh Dow, Calgary, 25.06 Christopher Courtis, Calgary, 25.07 Gordon Barkwell, Western, 25.28* Daniel Kuiack, Toronto, 25.28* Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 25.29 Kyle Haas, Toronto, 25.30 Jarod Tsang, Calgary, 25.48 Matthew Fox, Western, 25.61

The Calgary duo of Josh Dow and Christopher Courtis took the top two seeds in the men’s 50 back in 25.06 and 25.07 respectively, after Laval’s Pascal-Hugo Cantin was disqualified after initially clocking 24.65. Markus Thormeyer qualified for his second final of the day in 5th.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:04.28, Annamay Pierse, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sports Championship Record: 1:05.16, Annamay Pierse, 2009

World Short Course medalist Kelsey Wog of Manitoba took the top time out of the women’s 100 breast prelims in a time of 1:06.95. Her closest competition tonight will be UBC’s Erin Stamp, who went 1:07.50. Calgary’s Tianna Rissling was the only other woman under 1:09 in 1:08.66.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

Canadian Record: 57.10, Paul Kornfeld, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sports Championship Record: 59.08, Jason Block, 2013

Nick Kostiuk, Alberta, 59.46 Eli Wall, Toronto, 59.75 Warren Mayer, UBC, 1:00.34 Jonathan Brown, UBC, 1:00.57 Matthew Loewen, Western, 1:00.83 Jonathan Ramkissoon, Waterloo, 1:00.96 Nathanael Vallerand, Montreal, 1:01.26 Jonathan Naisby, Sherbrooke, 1:01.27

Both Nick Kostiuk of Alberta and Eli Wall snuck under a minute this morning in the men’s 100 breast, and will both have a reasonable shot at Jason Block’s Championship Record of 59.08 tonight. The UBC duo of Warren Mayer and Jonathan Brown sit 3rd and 4th.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

Canadian Record: 56.15, Katerine Savard , 2016 SC World Championships

U Sports Championship Record: 58.69, Jacomie Strydom, 2015

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

Canadian Record: 50.90, Coleman Allen, 2013 Eindhoven World Cup

U Sports Championship Record: 51.19, Coleman Allen, 2015

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

Canadian Record: 4:26.42, Mary-Sophie Harvey, 2016 Ontario Junior International

U Sports Championship Record: 4:34.76, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, 2014

Men’s 400 IM Prelims