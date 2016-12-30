Best Swimming Photos 2016: Above the Surface

We sat down again with SwimSwam photographer Mike Lewis to pick out some of our favorite photographs from 2016.  Earlier this week we looked back at the best undewater photos of the year, now we’re excited to share the best swimming photos 2016: above the surface.

Michael Phelps training at ASU prior the 2016 Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sun Yang warms up at the Pro Swim in Santa Clara (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nathan Adrian off with the wind for the win in the 50 free at the 2016 Pro Swim Series stop in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Reflecting Michael Phelps (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Lochte dryland training in San Diego with SwimMAC (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga takes the victory walk in Omaha at the 2016 Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky at the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Mesa (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mitch Larkin tuning up in June at the Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Maya DiRado with the win (again) at the 2016 Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky on her way to the blocks in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Phelps with then fiancée Nicole and son Boomer at the 2016 Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Breeja Larson wins 200 breaststroke before her hometown fans in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Anthony Ervin takes the bow in Omaha at the Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cammile Adams Arena Pro Swim Series Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Missy Franklin hits teh water in the semi finals of the 200 back at teh Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zach Harting as batman in the finals of the 200 fly at the Mesa Pro Swim Series stop (photo: Mike Lewis)

Missy Franklin and Caitlin Leverenz warm up at the Mesa Pro Swim Series (photo: Mike Lewis)

Leah Smith race ready at the 2016 Olympic trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olympic Champion Josh Davis cheering for Michaeal Andrew during the 100 breast finals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chad Le Clos sets world record in 100 fly at the FINA Short Course Worlds Windsor, Canada (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

