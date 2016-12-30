2016 Swammy Awards: Male Paralympic Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 Male Paralympic Swimmer of the Year: Ihar Boki

Belarus’s Ihar Boki swam his way to the highest gold medal total of any Paralympic swimmer in Rio this summer, earning 6 gold medals.

Swimming in the S13 class, for athletes with visual impairments, Boki won 6 of his 7 races in Rio. That included the 50 free, 100 free, 400 free, 200 IM and world records in the 100 back and 100 fly. Showing off his versatility, Boki also took third in the 100 breaststroke in his class.

That bettered his 2012 total – an already-impressive 5 golds and 1 silver. Boki was the only swimmer to hit 5 golds in Rio. He also ranks 6th in total medals, having won 7 at the Rio Paralympics.

Honorable Mention:

In no particular order: