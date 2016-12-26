The Best Underwater Swimming Photos of 2016

2016 was a great year in our sport with amazing imagery. We sat down with swimming photographer Mike Lewis and mined for our favorite underwater swimming shots from the past year.  Here’s our compilation of the best underwater swimming photos of 2016.

Victoria Epps of the Mission Viejo Nadadores looking up. Victoria will swim for UC San Diego beginning next fall (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Phelps on the second 100 of the 200 fly. The camera was originally placed for the breakout off the start, but this image captured MP’s power headed into the third 50. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew hits the water in Winter Park , FL (photo: Mike Lewis) courtesy of adidas swim

Katie Ledecky charging from the start of the finals of the 200 free at the 2016 Olympic trials in Omaha, NE (photo: Mike Lewis)

Madison Kennedy in San Diego, CA (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Phelps in Tempe, AZ for MP Swim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ous Mellouli in the pool at Florida Gulf Coast University between races at the 2016 USA Swimming Open Water Nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Weiss at the University of Wisconsin for A3 Performance (photo: Mike Lewis)

Fernanda Gonzalez in Winter Park, FL (photo: Mike Lewis) courtesy of Adidas Swim

Michael Phelps for MP Swim in Irvine, CA. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Meili warms up during SwimMac Elite training camp in San Diego, CA (photo: Mike Lewis)

Wind-n-Sea Swim Team’s Astrid Egan plays around after practice in La Jolla, CA (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Phelps in Tempe, AZ for MP Swim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Masters world record holder Cynthia Lewis for A3 Performance (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew and Fernanda Gonzalez in Winter Park, FL for Adidas swim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Abbey Weitzeil met up with the SwimMAC elite training group in La Jolla, CA (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Phelps for MP Swim in Irvine, CA. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mission Viejo Nadaores’ national team member Jessica Epps in La Jolla, CA (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

