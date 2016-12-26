2016 was a great year in our sport with amazing imagery. We sat down with swimming photographer Mike Lewis and mined for our favorite underwater swimming shots from the past year. Here’s our compilation of the best underwater swimming photos of 2016.
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
