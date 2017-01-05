Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for All D1 Mid-Major Conferences

We’ve done
mid season rankings for the power D1 conferences. Now it’s time for mid major rankings. The rankings below use the Swimulator tool for scoring a conference based on current season best times. The full scoring breakdown of each conference is linked to in the header of each table.
Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.
For example: the Massachusetts men won the Atlantic 10 last year, but are ranked 5th right now with 386 points. At this point last year they were 1st with 791 points in the Swimulator scoring of the conference (they won with 671 points). They graduated about 180 points from their Seniors. Their freshmen currently score only 87 points (select “year” in the “Show By” drop down in the Score Report to see scores by class year) and their returning classes are under performing last year. Last year at conference they came in 120 points under their mid season ranking. From the times alone, a repeat championship would be a surprise. They could still get back to last year’s form and win, but the other teams in the A10 should be feeling better about their chances this year.
These rankings don’t include diving so the conference scores tend to be a bit higher than the mid season scores. The mid season scores are calculated though 16 places. If the real conference scores are way higher than the mid season scores, the conference probably scores through 24 places (ex. Ivy League, Coastal College).
American East
Women
Atlantic 10
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Duquesne
468
637
487
Fordham
425
512
392
George Mason
342
306
345
Massachusetts
279
314
397
Davidson
237
357
466
St. Bonaventure
209
215
187
Richmond
202
250
653.5
St. Louis
185
78
172.5
GW
177
305
197
Rhode Island
166
89
204
La Salle
153
278
198
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
St. Louis
533
341
457.5
George Mason
497
309
396
La Salle
476
447
473.5
Fordham
475
268
165
Massachusetts
386
793
671
Davidson
332
356
371
GW
285
211
398
St. Bonaventure
189
360
482
Big East
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Men
Coastal College
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Florida Gulf
836
978
1670
Gardner-Webb
388
426
898
Liberty
318
390
1358
Campbell
302
333
715
GA Southern
284
380
925
UNC Asheville
231
234
506
Incarnate Word
201
254
683
North Florida
159
172
470
Howard
40
100
183
Virginia MI
28
38
166
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
UMBC
679
565
1502
Incarnate Word
668
793
1281
Fla Atlantic
607
453
967
Gardner-Webb
489
459
1111
Old Dominion
207
340
1255
NJIT
153
269
528
Howard
121
132
335
Virginia MI
111
94
270
Colonial Athletic Association
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
William & Mary
615
838
731.5
Towson
501
374
515.5
Drexel
399
324
258
Northeastern
373
359
422.5
UNC Wilmington
331
340
278
James Madison
234
538
681.5
Delaware
180
312
458
Men
Conference USA
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Rice
754
784
636
Florida Int’l
653
623
953
Marshall
446
478
617
North Texas
400
435
467
Old Dominion
212
267
360
Fla Atlantic
120
326
380
Horizon League
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Oakland
756
867
827.5
Wis.- Milwaukee
556
612
628.5
Cleveland St
313
267
350.5
Illinois-Chicago
289
406
400
Wis.- Green Bay
270
448
401.5
Youngstown St
224
204
353
Wright State
215
281
428
Valparaiso
78
0
94
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Oakland
826
801
840
Cleveland St
593
598
597.5
Wis.- Milwaukee
443
477
382.5
Illinois-Chicago
416
303
399
Wright State
364
483
585
Wis.- Green Bay
288
303
366
Valparaiso
155
0
153
Ivy League
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Yale
722
733
1422.5
Harvard
538
597
1500.5
Brown
420
340
709.5
Penn
331
393
1025
Princeton
295
569
1411.5
Columbia
188
218
670
Cornell
151
169
539.5
Dartmouth
56
176
532.5
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Penn
729
761
1213.5
Harvard
703
536
1499
Cornell
398
220
790
Princeton
367
638
1520.5
Brown
329
289
672
Columbia
300
183
786.5
Yale
240
327
836
Dartmouth
107
241
491.5
MAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Akron
684
680
773.5
Miami (Ohio)
595
466
410.5
Buffalo
428
412
454.5
Ohio
273
329
346.5
Eastern Mich
245
233
592
Bowling Green
224
600
478
Toledo
174
362
263
Ball State
100
113
131
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Missouri St.
885
706
634
Buffalo
627
659
649
SIUC
467
527
528
Eastern Mich
453
527
846
Miami (Ohio)
367
356
449
Ball State
143
147
147
Evansville
143
163
142
Missouri Valley
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Missouri St
693
748
799
SIUC
571
647
799.5
Northern Iowa
441
493
627
Illinois St
392
512
454.5
Ark.-Little Rock
252
339
305
Evansville
210
200
263
Indiana State
98
Mountain Pacific
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
UCSB
522
567
617
Hawaii
488
379
673
UC Davis
462
559
735
Brigham Young
425
526
507
Pacific
323
435
439
Cal Poly
234
360
234
San Diego
203
235
285
Men
Mountain West
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Boise St
552
559
650
San Diego St
376
514
511
Wyoming
325
457
457
Nevada
320
318
664
UNLV
258
277
373
Colorado St.
252
260
223
New Mexico
243
98
247
Air Force
177
293
207
San Jose St
165
278
258
Fresno State
151
255
182
Northeast
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Central Conn St
676
718
796
Wagner
602
720
726
LIU Brooklyn
324
443
417
Bryant U
307
337
543
Mt St Mary’s
240
362
193
St. Francis Pa.
237
299
463
Sacred Heart
167
184
180
St. Francis
148
66
121
Patriot League
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
U.S. Navy
731
919
957
Army
526
574
556
Bucknell
478
457
419
Boston U
417
449
536
Loyola (MD)
208
208
187
Lehigh
155
141
404
Colgate
102
253
206
American
100
191
167
Holy Cross
36
75
84
Lafayette
20
0
110
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Army
791
699
650
U.S. Navy
781
882
951
Boston U
409
405
487
Bucknell
379
370
469
Loyola (MD)
270
272
300
Lehigh
221
195
249
American
196
143
99
Colgate
127
218
172
Holy Cross
83
76
100
Lafayette
38
7
157
Summit League
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Denver
898
1025
1066
IUPUI
457
511
489
South Dakota
361
419
490
South Dakota St
343
455
534
UN Omaha
334
350
424
Western Ill
125
138
169
Eastern Ill
115
163
213
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Denver
1037
1034
975
IUPUI
649
562
642
South Dakota
427
370
417
Western Ill
306
345
443
South Dakota St
275
435
529
Eastern Ill
213
219
229
WAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
North Dakota
532
517
373
Grand Canyon
470
497
466
New Mexico St
442
547
488
Northern Ariz
370
163
807
Idaho
368
538
441
CSUB
236
379
463
Seattle U
225
187
243
Northern Colo
80
321
307
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Air Force
775
767
717
Wyoming
605
582
690
Grand Canyon
482
662
650
UNLV
383
325
578
North Dakota
362
315
344
Seattle U
249
137
183
CSUB
229
273
309
