Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for All D1 Mid-Major Conferences

We’ve done mid season rankings for the power D1 conferences. Now it’s time for mid major rankings. The rankings below use the Swimulator tool for scoring a conference based on current season best times. The full scoring breakdown of each conference is linked to in the header of each table.

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

For example: the Massachusetts men won the Atlantic 10 last year, but are ranked 5th right now with 386 points. At this point last year they were 1st with 791 points in the Swimulator scoring of the conference (they won with 671 points). They graduated about 180 points from their Seniors. Their freshmen currently score only 87 points (select “year” in the “Show By” drop down in the Score Report to see scores by class year) and their returning classes are under performing last year. Last year at conference they came in 120 points under their mid season ranking. From the times alone, a repeat championship would be a surprise. They could still get back to last year’s form and win, but the other teams in the A10 should be feeling better about their chances this year.

These rankings don’t include diving so the conference scores tend to be a bit higher than the mid season scores. The mid season scores are calculated though 16 places. If the real conference scores are way higher than the mid season scores, the conference probably scores through 24 places (ex. Ivy League, Coastal College).

American East

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Vermont 685 801 636.5
UMBC 671 746 885.5
Binghamton 500 475 329.5
New Hampshire 419 517 824.5
Maine 170 236 448

Atlantic 10

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Duquesne 468 637 487
Fordham 425 512 392
George Mason 342 306 345
Massachusetts 279 314 397
Davidson 237 357 466
St. Bonaventure 209 215 187
Richmond 202 250 653.5
St. Louis 185 78 172.5
GW 177 305 197
Rhode Island 166 89 204
La Salle 153 278 198

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
St. Louis 533 341 457.5
George Mason 497 309 396
La Salle 476 447 473.5
Fordham 475 268 165
Massachusetts 386 793 671
Davidson 332 356 371
GW 285 211 398
St. Bonaventure 189 360 482

Big East

Women

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Seton Hall 774 677 672.5
Xavier 726 751 832
Georgetown 553 633 781
Villanova 550 480 469
Providence 200 265 196.5

Coastal College

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Florida Gulf 836 978 1670
Gardner-Webb 388 426 898
Liberty 318 390 1358
Campbell 302 333 715
GA Southern 284 380 925
UNC Asheville 231 234 506
Incarnate Word 201 254 683
North Florida 159 172 470
Howard 40 100 183
Virginia MI 28 38 166

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
UMBC 679 565 1502
Incarnate Word 668 793 1281
Fla Atlantic 607 453 967
Gardner-Webb 489 459 1111
Old Dominion 207 340 1255
NJIT 153 269 528
Howard 121 132 335
Virginia MI 111 94 270

Colonial Athletic Association

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
William & Mary 615 838 731.5
Towson 501 374 515.5
Drexel 399 324 258
Northeastern 373 359 422.5
UNC Wilmington 331 340 278
James Madison 234 538 681.5
Delaware 180 312 458

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
William & Mary 794 967 969.5
Towson 688 498 533
Drexel 522 533 572
UNC Wilmington 496 505 429.5
Delaware 303 332 502

Conference USA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Rice 754 784 636
Florida Int’l 653 623 953
Marshall 446 478 617
North Texas 400 435 467
Old Dominion 212 267 360
Fla Atlantic 120 326 380

Horizon League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Oakland 756 867 827.5
Wis.- Milwaukee 556 612 628.5
Cleveland St 313 267 350.5
Illinois-Chicago 289 406 400
Wis.- Green Bay 270 448 401.5
Youngstown St 224 204 353
Wright State 215 281 428
Valparaiso 78 0 94

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Oakland 826 801 840
Cleveland St 593 598 597.5
Wis.- Milwaukee 443 477 382.5
Illinois-Chicago 416 303 399
Wright State 364 483 585
Wis.- Green Bay 288 303 366
Valparaiso 155 0 153

Ivy League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Yale 722 733 1422.5
Harvard 538 597 1500.5
Brown 420 340 709.5
Penn 331 393 1025
Princeton 295 569 1411.5
Columbia 188 218 670
Cornell 151 169 539.5
Dartmouth 56 176 532.5

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Penn 729 761 1213.5
Harvard 703 536 1499
Cornell 398 220 790
Princeton 367 638 1520.5
Brown 329 289 672
Columbia 300 183 786.5
Yale 240 327 836
Dartmouth 107 241 491.5

MAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Akron 684 680 773.5
Miami (Ohio) 595 466 410.5
Buffalo 428 412 454.5
Ohio 273 329 346.5
Eastern Mich 245 233 592
Bowling Green 224 600 478
Toledo 174 362 263
Ball State 100 113 131

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Missouri St. 885 706 634
Buffalo 627 659 649
SIUC 467 527 528
Eastern Mich 453 527 846
Miami (Ohio) 367 356 449
Ball State 143 147 147
Evansville 143 163 142

Missouri Valley

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Missouri St 693 748 799
SIUC 571 647 799.5
Northern Iowa 441 493 627
Illinois St 392 512 454.5
Ark.-Little Rock 252 339 305
Evansville 210 200 263
Indiana State 98

Mountain Pacific

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
UCSB 522 567 617
Hawaii 488 379 673
UC Davis 462 559 735
Brigham Young 425 526 507
Pacific 323 435 439
Cal Poly 234 360 234
San Diego 203 235 285

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
UCSB 873 687 617
Pacific 562 444 583
Brigham Young 533 747 862
Hawaii 442 319 510
Cal Poly 422 553 493

Mountain West

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Boise St 552 559 650
San Diego St 376 514 511
Wyoming 325 457 457
Nevada 320 318 664
UNLV 258 277 373
Colorado St. 252 260 223
New Mexico 243 98 247
Air Force 177 293 207
San Jose St 165 278 258
Fresno State 151 255 182

Northeast

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Central Conn St 676 718 796
Wagner 602 720 726
LIU Brooklyn 324 443 417
Bryant U 307 337 543
Mt St Mary’s 240 362 193
St. Francis Pa. 237 299 463
Sacred Heart 167 184 180
St. Francis 148 66 121

Patriot League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
U.S. Navy 731 919 957
Army 526 574 556
Bucknell 478 457 419
Boston U 417 449 536
Loyola (MD) 208 208 187
Lehigh 155 141 404
Colgate 102 253 206
American 100 191 167
Holy Cross 36 75 84
Lafayette 20 0 110

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Army 791 699 650
U.S. Navy 781 882 951
Boston U 409 405 487
Bucknell 379 370 469
Loyola (MD) 270 272 300
Lehigh 221 195 249
American 196 143 99
Colgate 127 218 172
Holy Cross 83 76 100
Lafayette 38 7 157

Summit League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Denver 898 1025 1066
IUPUI 457 511 489
South Dakota 361 419 490
South Dakota St 343 455 534
UN Omaha 334 350 424
Western Ill 125 138 169
Eastern Ill 115 163 213

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Denver 1037 1034 975
IUPUI 649 562 642
South Dakota 427 370 417
Western Ill 306 345 443
South Dakota St 275 435 529
Eastern Ill 213 219 229

WAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
North Dakota 532 517 373
Grand Canyon 470 497 466
New Mexico St 442 547 488
Northern Ariz 370 163 807
Idaho 368 538 441
CSUB 236 379 463
Seattle U 225 187 243
Northern Colo 80 321 307

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score
Air Force 775 767 717
Wyoming 605 582 690
Grand Canyon 482 662 650
UNLV 383 325 578
North Dakota 362 315 344
Seattle U 249 137 183
CSUB 229 273 309

