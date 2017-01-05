Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for All D1 Mid-Major Conferences

We’ve done mid season rankings for the power D1 conferences. Now it’s time for mid major rankings. The rankings below use the Swimulator tool for scoring a conference based on current season best times. The full scoring breakdown of each conference is linked to in the header of each table.

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

For example: the Massachusetts men won the Atlantic 10 last year, but are ranked 5th right now with 386 points. At this point last year they were 1st with 791 points in the Swimulator scoring of the conference (they won with 671 points). They graduated about 180 points from their Seniors. Their freshmen currently score only 87 points (select “year” in the “Show By” drop down in the Score Report to see scores by class year) and their returning classes are under performing last year. Last year at conference they came in 120 points under their mid season ranking. From the times alone, a repeat championship would be a surprise. They could still get back to last year’s form and win, but the other teams in the A10 should be feeling better about their chances this year.

These rankings don’t include diving so the conference scores tend to be a bit higher than the mid season scores. The mid season scores are calculated though 16 places. If the real conference scores are way higher than the mid season scores, the conference probably scores through 24 places (ex. Ivy League, Coastal College).

American East

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Vermont 685 801 636.5 UMBC 671 746 885.5 Binghamton 500 475 329.5 New Hampshire 419 517 824.5 Maine 170 236 448

Atlantic 10

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Duquesne 468 637 487 Fordham 425 512 392 George Mason 342 306 345 Massachusetts 279 314 397 Davidson 237 357 466 St. Bonaventure 209 215 187 Richmond 202 250 653.5 St. Louis 185 78 172.5 GW 177 305 197 Rhode Island 166 89 204 La Salle 153 278 198

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score St. Louis 533 341 457.5 George Mason 497 309 396 La Salle 476 447 473.5 Fordham 475 268 165 Massachusetts 386 793 671 Davidson 332 356 371 GW 285 211 398 St. Bonaventure 189 360 482

Big East

Women

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Seton Hall 774 677 672.5 Xavier 726 751 832 Georgetown 553 633 781 Villanova 550 480 469 Providence 200 265 196.5

Coastal College

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Florida Gulf 836 978 1670 Gardner-Webb 388 426 898 Liberty 318 390 1358 Campbell 302 333 715 GA Southern 284 380 925 UNC Asheville 231 234 506 Incarnate Word 201 254 683 North Florida 159 172 470 Howard 40 100 183 Virginia MI 28 38 166

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score UMBC 679 565 1502 Incarnate Word 668 793 1281 Fla Atlantic 607 453 967 Gardner-Webb 489 459 1111 Old Dominion 207 340 1255 NJIT 153 269 528 Howard 121 132 335 Virginia MI 111 94 270

Colonial Athletic Association

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score William & Mary 615 838 731.5 Towson 501 374 515.5 Drexel 399 324 258 Northeastern 373 359 422.5 UNC Wilmington 331 340 278 James Madison 234 538 681.5 Delaware 180 312 458

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score William & Mary 794 967 969.5 Towson 688 498 533 Drexel 522 533 572 UNC Wilmington 496 505 429.5 Delaware 303 332 502

Conference USA

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Rice 754 784 636 Florida Int’l 653 623 953 Marshall 446 478 617 North Texas 400 435 467 Old Dominion 212 267 360 Fla Atlantic 120 326 380

Horizon League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Oakland 756 867 827.5 Wis.- Milwaukee 556 612 628.5 Cleveland St 313 267 350.5 Illinois-Chicago 289 406 400 Wis.- Green Bay 270 448 401.5 Youngstown St 224 204 353 Wright State 215 281 428 Valparaiso 78 0 94

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Oakland 826 801 840 Cleveland St 593 598 597.5 Wis.- Milwaukee 443 477 382.5 Illinois-Chicago 416 303 399 Wright State 364 483 585 Wis.- Green Bay 288 303 366 Valparaiso 155 0 153

Ivy League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Yale 722 733 1422.5 Harvard 538 597 1500.5 Brown 420 340 709.5 Penn 331 393 1025 Princeton 295 569 1411.5 Columbia 188 218 670 Cornell 151 169 539.5 Dartmouth 56 176 532.5

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Penn 729 761 1213.5 Harvard 703 536 1499 Cornell 398 220 790 Princeton 367 638 1520.5 Brown 329 289 672 Columbia 300 183 786.5 Yale 240 327 836 Dartmouth 107 241 491.5

MAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Akron 684 680 773.5 Miami (Ohio) 595 466 410.5 Buffalo 428 412 454.5 Ohio 273 329 346.5 Eastern Mich 245 233 592 Bowling Green 224 600 478 Toledo 174 362 263 Ball State 100 113 131

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Missouri St. 885 706 634 Buffalo 627 659 649 SIUC 467 527 528 Eastern Mich 453 527 846 Miami (Ohio) 367 356 449 Ball State 143 147 147 Evansville 143 163 142

Missouri Valley

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Missouri St 693 748 799 SIUC 571 647 799.5 Northern Iowa 441 493 627 Illinois St 392 512 454.5 Ark.-Little Rock 252 339 305 Evansville 210 200 263 Indiana State 98

Mountain Pacific

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score UCSB 522 567 617 Hawaii 488 379 673 UC Davis 462 559 735 Brigham Young 425 526 507 Pacific 323 435 439 Cal Poly 234 360 234 San Diego 203 235 285

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score UCSB 873 687 617 Pacific 562 444 583 Brigham Young 533 747 862 Hawaii 442 319 510 Cal Poly 422 553 493

Mountain West

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Boise St 552 559 650 San Diego St 376 514 511 Wyoming 325 457 457 Nevada 320 318 664 UNLV 258 277 373 Colorado St. 252 260 223 New Mexico 243 98 247 Air Force 177 293 207 San Jose St 165 278 258 Fresno State 151 255 182

Northeast

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Central Conn St 676 718 796 Wagner 602 720 726 LIU Brooklyn 324 443 417 Bryant U 307 337 543 Mt St Mary’s 240 362 193 St. Francis Pa. 237 299 463 Sacred Heart 167 184 180 St. Francis 148 66 121

Patriot League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score U.S. Navy 731 919 957 Army 526 574 556 Bucknell 478 457 419 Boston U 417 449 536 Loyola (MD) 208 208 187 Lehigh 155 141 404 Colgate 102 253 206 American 100 191 167 Holy Cross 36 75 84 Lafayette 20 0 110

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Army 791 699 650 U.S. Navy 781 882 951 Boston U 409 405 487 Bucknell 379 370 469 Loyola (MD) 270 272 300 Lehigh 221 195 249 American 196 143 99 Colgate 127 218 172 Holy Cross 83 76 100 Lafayette 38 7 157

Summit League

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Denver 898 1025 1066 IUPUI 457 511 489 South Dakota 361 419 490 South Dakota St 343 455 534 UN Omaha 334 350 424 Western Ill 125 138 169 Eastern Ill 115 163 213

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Denver 1037 1034 975 IUPUI 649 562 642 South Dakota 427 370 417 Western Ill 306 345 443 South Dakota St 275 435 529 Eastern Ill 213 219 229

WAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score North Dakota 532 517 373 Grand Canyon 470 497 466 New Mexico St 442 547 488 Northern Ariz 370 163 807 Idaho 368 538 441 CSUB 236 379 463 Seattle U 225 187 243 Northern Colo 80 321 307

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/5 Last Season Conference Score Air Force 775 767 717 Wyoming 605 582 690 Grand Canyon 482 662 650 UNLV 383 325 578 North Dakota 362 315 344 Seattle U 249 137 183 CSUB 229 273 309