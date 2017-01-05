26 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 653 Swim Jobs.



BOULDER ELKS SEEKS HEAD COACH

The Boulder Elks Swim Team (BEST) has an opening for a Head Coach to lead our team in the pursuit of excellence in the sport of swimming. BEST is a non-profit, summer swim league team based at the Boulder Elks Lodge. The team, comprised of approximately 150 – 200 swimmers, ranges in age and ability from novice through competitive High Schoolers. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a growing team and supportive community.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Macungie Bears Summer Swim Team is seeking assistant coaching staff for the 2017 summer season. Macungie Bears practice at the Macungie Memorial Park Pool daily through July. The team competes in the Suburban Swim League of the Lehigh Valley. Meets are held on Monday and Thursday evenings. Responsibilities include: attending all practices, swim meets and staff meetings, and helping to plan workouts. Additional opportunities exist for coaching at invitational and championship meets.

EVENT MANAGERS- MARYLAND, NORTHERN VA AND WASHINGTON DC AREA

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling the country, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for five to six part-time Event Managers located in the Washington, DC area.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Blue Tide Aquatics is a nationally-recognized swim club located in northeast Houston, TX. Founded in 1980, BTA is the oldest and most-established swim club in the area. We are a year-round competitive swimming team offering instruction, training, and competition for young people of all ages and abilities and currently have over 200 registered USA swimmers. Blue Tide’s membership lives primarily in the northeast Houston communities of Kingwood, Humble and Atascocita. The majority of our swimmers ages 5-18 attend schools in the Humble Independent School District. Many of our senior swimmers are also members of the Kingwood High School and Kingwood Park High School swim teams.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – NORTHERN KY CLIPPERS SWIMMING

Established in 1979, the Northern Kentucky Clippers swim team is a year-round competitive swim team sanctioned by USA Swimming. Our Developmental, Age Group and National swimming programs provide year-round training and a training group for EVERYONE – from the novice to the elite levels of swimming. Since our inception, the Clippers have trained thousands of swimmers, making it the largest club in Northern Kentucky.

ESA – HEAD COACH

Head (Jr & Sr Programs, 11-18 yrs – AA swimmer & above). Salary Range – Minimum $55,000 – Commensurate experience, resume & recommendations.

OR

Head (Sr Program Only, 14-18 yrs – AA swimmer & above). Salary Range – Minimum $45,000 – Commensurate experience, resume & recommendations.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Under the Direction of the Senior Program Director, the Aquatics Director leads the administration of the policies, procedures and programs of the branch relating to Aquatics. This position also leads all aquatics personnel and is ultimately responsible for swimming pools and aquatic safety as well as pool maintenance and upkeep. The aquatics director has staff supervision, budget accountability, fundraising accountability, member involvement accountability and program development, delivery and evaluation responsibility. Key ingredients for a successful department include programs and services that are values centered and mission driven in an environment that is centered on member service.

HEAD COACH-SUMMER TEAM

The Fort Myer Swim Team (FMST) program is seeking one experienced Head Coach for the 2017 swim season. The Fort Myer Squids are a well-established team located on base at Fort Myer in Arlington County, Virginia. The Squids currently compete in the Red Division of the Colonial Swim League. We are looking for a high-energy, motivated individual to lead approximately (175) swimmers of all ability levels in our developmental and competitive summer swim league, as well as coordinate and manage our assistant and junior coaches.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

APEX Aquatics (APEX-NE) is competitive swim team based out of Sudbury, Massachusetts. The primary training facility is at Bosse Sports Club, with additional training at MIT (Cambridge, MA) and the Atkinson Pool (Sudbury, MA). APEX is a moderately sized club, with approximately 100-120 swimmers.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Aquatic Management of Indianapolis is seeking top candidates for its Director of Operations position managing all aspects of our commercial pool management and lifeguard services operations in Indianapolis. This position will work closely with the Aquatic Management of Indianapolis General Manager as well as the team at our parent company, The Pool Management Group. The Pool Management Group is the largest privately held pool management company in the US and is at the forefront of swimming pool operations, technology, and safety and risk management.

ASSOCIATION SWIM DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the Association Director of Program Development / Risk, the Association Swim Director will act as the business line leader and will oversee the development, administration, and supervision of the Swim function for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. In addition, this role will influence the development of new safety strategies & policies for the branches, leadership development and program growth, and providing direct leadership to the Safety Around Water (SAW) program. Programs will include branch swim programs, association swim programs, and SAW.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR CIRCLE CITY AQUATICS – CCAQ – SALARY RANGE 50K-65K

Circle City Aquatics (CCAQ) is seeking a Head Coach who is experienced and has the leadership qualities to take us to the next level. We want a Head Coach who can lead, communicate, and continue to build a strong swim program. The Head Coach will lead his/her staff and be supported by his/her Board of Directors. Our new Head Coach must have the ability to work with Coaches, Parents, and the swimmers.

HEAD MEN AND WOMENS SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Department of Athletics at Messiah College currently has an opening for the full time position of Head Men and Women’s Swim Coach and Aquatics Director. The Head Coach serves as the program leader for Men/Women Swimming. As Head Coach, this individual is responsible for operating a program for student-athletes, with differing abilities and skills, and serving as a role model in meeting our complimentary goals in Athletics of “Pursuing Athletic Excellence…Developing Christian Character.” As Aquatics Director, the individual will also oversee the College’s aquatics programs for students and community (including Swim Schools).

FULL TIME HEAD COACH OPPORTUNITY – EXETER, NH

Exeter Swim Team (EST), a 130 to 150 member club in Exeter, NH, has an opening for a dynamic, confident, energetic head coach to lead our growing club. We are a USA Swimming Level 2 team and the current Granite State Swimming Association summer champions. Our athletes span all competitive levels from the novice swimmer to Junior National qualifiers. EST has been in operation for more than 30 years and a high percentage of our graduating seniors go on to swim at the college level.

AQUATICS MANAGER

Dolfin Swim School is a privately owned indoor aquatic facility with two warm indoor pools. We teach swimming lessons year-round to swimmers who are infants to swim team competitors. We are going to celebrate our 5 year anniversary in March 2017.

ASSISTANT PART TIME SWIM CLUB COACH POSITION

Bixby Swim Club is looking for a dynamic assistant swim coach. We are a fast growing competitive swim team with a learn to swim program near Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our team is seeking that assistant coach to work with our Head coach to continue our efforts in developing a successful swim program.

HEAD COACH

The Bulldog Aquatics Club (BAC) has an opening for a Head Coach to lead our team in the pursuit of excellence in the sport of swimming. BAC is a non-profit, year round competitive swim program founded in 2008. The team is run cooperatively between the Head Coach and the elected Board of Directors. The team, comprised of approximately 125 swimmers, ranges in age and ability from novice through Sectionals, Futures and Junior National qualifiers. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a growing team and supportive community.

HEAD COACH JOB OPENING – SOUTH CENTRAL SWIM TEAM

The South Central Swim Team (SCST) is seeking applicants for a full-time Head Coach. SCST is a nonprofit, board run swim team based in the Janesville area. The team has 100+ families ranging in skills of novice swimmers to NCSA level qualifiers.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

COM Swim Team is seeking a coach to lead our 10 and under competitive teams starting LC 2017. The ideal coach would have coaching and/or competitive swimming experience and would be ready to coach our top 10 and unders as well as help direct the groups that feed into our competitive groups. We host 10-18 meets per year and this coach would be part of running all meets hosted in our new facility. Compensation will be based on experience.

AGE GROUP COACH

Seeking an experienced age group coach ready to cover any assignment given. This is currently a part-part time position, with the possibility of expanding to a full-time position in the near future. Immediate needs include coaching one group of high school age swimmers and one group of 9-10 year-olds. Compensation will be based on prior experience.

PLYMOUTH COLLEGE & PLYMOUTH LEANDER SEEK DIRECTOR OF SWIMMING, SALARY £40,000 – £50,000

The partnership of Plymouth College and Plymouth Leander has, over the last ten years, created what is arguably Britain’s foremost competitive swimming programme. Whether you are an Olympic hopeful or a competitive swimmer who simply wishes to be the best that they can be, we have a programme catered for athlete needs. Based in Plymouth, Devon, we have approximately 250 swimming members (up to 100 of whom are based in the College) encompassing all ages and abilities including County, Regional, National, and International levels. We can boast Olympic medals and World Records from this programme, many of our athletes training each day in the £46m Plymouth Life Centre (10-lane 50m pool).

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH IN COACH OWNED CLUB

The Phoenix Aquatic Club is looking for an experienced, committed, and organized Head Age Group

Coach to coach a group of competitive athletes and to shape the expansion of our club and business.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT WHITTIER COLLEGE

Responsibilities include assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming programs in all aspects including, but not limited to, coaching and teaching athletes in the sport of swimming, strength training, recruiting prospective student athletes, practice planning, season planning, team management, travel coordination, equipment purchasing, and fundraising. The ideal commitment calls for 20-25+ hours a week, not including competition on weekends.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Primary position is working with swimmers who are mostly 12 and under, Junior Olympic level swimmers or higher. This position is a lead position at the facility and must be able to mentor and assist additional coaching staff, work with pool staff and parents. Position is 2 hours a day Monday – Friday plus some Saturdays and mornings as scheduled. Additionally 1 to 2 weekends a month for meets. ASCA level 2 or equivelant and 4 years coach experience is desired. Pay is based on experience. Must meet USA Swimming requirements for coaching certification.

UWCSEA SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

UWC South East Asia is member of the UWC movement and a K-12 international school in Singapore. The school provides a challenging, holistic education to more than 5,500 students based across two campuses. Founded in 1971, UWCSEA is a not-for-profit school and is widely regarded as one of the leading international schools in the world.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

