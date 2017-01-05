Graeme Antwhistle Added To Swim Wales Coaching Staff

Leaving his previous post as High Performance Coach for British Swimming at Bath National Centre, Graeme Antwhistle is now joining the Swim Wales organization. Antwhistle has been appointed National Coach Development & Performance Pathway Manager for Swim Wales, adding another impressive credential to his growing resume.

With over 20 years of coaching experience, Antwhistle has guided athletes such as Michael Jamieson, Jazz Carlin, Siobhan O’Connor and Andrew Willis to a combined 5 Olympic silver medals. His previous coaching tenures have included being on staff for Great Britain at the European Youth Olympic Games, European Junior Championships, World Junior Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games.

Of Antwistle’s new appointment, Swim Wales National Performance Director Ross Nicholas says, ‘Graeme’s knowledge, skills and personality will have a hugely positive impact on performance swimming in Wales, as we strive to continue our international success and to develop our performance pathway, clubs and coaches.’

The move from Bath is another shuffle in the British coaching staff as of late, with Adam Peaty’s coach Melanie Marshall now becoming the National Lead Centre Coach at Loughborough. David McNulty and Jol Finck were previously named National Lead Centre Coach and National Centre Coach, respectively, at Bath National Centre.