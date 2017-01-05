Tyler Clary To Coach High School Swimming At Hotchkiss School

2012 Olympic champ Tyler Clary will join the coaching staff at the Hotchkiss School in Connecticut, he announced on his Twitter page this week.

Clary says he’ll start in February, joining the staff at the boarding school with a total body of about 600 students in grades 9-12. The boys high school season has already begun, with the first meet on the team’s listed schedule taking place next Saturday, January 14. Head coach Keith Moon noted that the current Hotchkiss group is a young but coachable crew. They’ll now get to learn from Clary, who won Olympic gold in 200 back in London.

Clary has long been one of the nation’s top all-around swimmers, but was continually blocked out of Olympic berths in the IM races due to Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte continuing to dominate the world into their 30s. Clary made the Olympic team in the 200 back in 2012, but missed the Rio team as young swimmers rose up in both the 400 IM and 200 backstroke for the United States.

Hotchkiss will host the team’s end-of-season meet, the New England Championships, in early March. Per the school’s website, the staff previously included Moon and assistant John McBratney. Clary’s Twitter announcement of his new job is below: