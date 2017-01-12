Florida State-Denison-Pitt Dual Schedule Changes

The schedule for the tri-meet between Florida State, Denison and the University of Pittsburgh at the Trees Pool has undergone some schedule changes separating the swimming and diving portions of the meet.

Previously the entire meet was going to begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m, however now the diving portion of the event will take place at 3:00 p.m Friday. Swimming will still start at 11:00 a.m on Saturday.

Only the hosts, Pitt, and Florida State will take part in the diving. Denison will join them for the swimming portion of the meet on Saturday.

Pitt is heading into the meet after both the men and women’s squads took home big wins against West Virginia this past weekend. The men won 214-86, the women 205.5-94.5

The Denison men are also coming off a big win from last weekend after they defeated DePauw 197-92. The women faced off against DePauw as well and just like the men came away with a big win, claiming the victory with 187 points to DePauw’s 95.

Florida State hasn’t competed in a college meet since the Georgia Fall Invite in early December where several school records were broken. Since then, the Seminoles went on a six-day training camp in Fort Pierce, Fla., but are back now ready to compete this weekend.