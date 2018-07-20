Olympic Champion Belmonte Withdraws From European Championships

The 2018 European Championships taking place in Glasgow, Scotland kick-off in less than 2 weeks. Over 1,000 athletes are expected to compete for a total of 72 medals, but there will be one significant medal contender missing. Per her social media post today, Friday, July 20th, Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte of Spain has withdrawn from the European Championships due to health concerns.

Roughly translated, Belmonte states, “The dizziness I’ve been suffering for the past few months prevents me from competing in Glasgow. All the medical tests were satisfactory, but doctors recommend that I not push it. I am vigorously preparing myself for the 2019 World Championships in Korea. All my support to the Spanish team.”

Los vértigos de los últimos meses me impiden competir con garantías en los Europeos de Glasgow. Tras las pruebas médicas, todas satisfactorias, los médicos me recomiendan no forzar. Deseando prepararme con fuerza para el Mundial’19 en Corea. Todo mi apoyo al equipo español. — Mireia Belmonte (@miss_belmont) July 20, 2018

At the 2016 edition of the European Championships in London, Belmonte took bronze in the 400m free and silver in the 1500m free before becoming Spain’s first-ever female Olympic swimming champion by winning the 200m fly gold in Rio.

The 27-year-old’s departure from the Spanish squad for Glasgow deals a big blow to the Spaniards, as she held the biggest event line-up going into the Championships. Belmonte was scheduled to race the 400m free, 800m free, 1500m free, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM, where she is a medal contender across all.

Belmonte most recently competed at this year’s Mediterranean Games where she racked up 4 individual medals, including gold in the 200m butterfly and gold in the 200m IM.

The RFEN (Spanish Swimming Federation) has not revealed yet if there will be a replacement. The entire Spanish roster originally bound for Glasgow can be seen here.