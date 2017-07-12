Olympic Champ Chalmers Committed To 2020, But Plans Unknown Thereafter

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia is already back in the pool after having undergone surgery to address his heart condition known as Supraventricular Tachycardia. In fact, we reported how the 19-year-old already tucked his first race back under his belt having competed at a local South Australian meet just a couple of weeks after the procedure.

Speaking with Australian media this week, the Port Lincoln native is already looking to Tokyo 2020 to defend his 100m freestyle title, but beyond that, the teen is keeping his options open. “I’ll commit myself till 2020 and then I’ll decide what I want to do,” says Chalmers.

Wrapping up his swimming career is something he says “has definitely crossed my mind, but until 2020, swimming is my life.” Keep in mind that, at just 19 years of age now, Chalmers will still only be a young 22-year-old. Considering the 2016 50m freestyle champion Anthony Ervin is 36 years of age and the most decorated Olympian of all-time, now-retired Michael Phelps, still won medals at 31, Chalmers could still fall well on the younger end of the spectrum come Tokyo.

With his surgery having taken Chalmers out of the 2017 World Championships, which kick-off in Budapest just days away, the freestyle specialist is targeting the 2018 Commonwealth Games as his next big competition. The Games are hosted in Gold Coast, Australia and are seen as a prestigious international event. Now with Chalmers back at nearly 100%, anything is possible for this raw talent.

Listen to his entire interview below.