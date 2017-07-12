40 World Records Broken in Final Stop of Para-Swimming World Series

2017 Para Swimming World Series – Berlin

July 7th-9th, 2017

Berlin, Germany

Multi-Class Scoring

Final stop of the 2017 series

An astonishing 40 World Records were broken last weekend in Berlin, Germany at the final Para Swimming World Series in Berlin, Germany.

In a bombastic display, swimmers from across the world broke World Records in almost every class.

That included Italy’s Carlotta Gilli, who broke the World Record in the 200 IM in class SM13 with a 2:23.62 on Sunday. On the same day, she broke the record in the 50 fly with a 27.98 – finishing 2nd to Great Britain’s Eleanor Robinson in the multi-class scoring system.

The opening day of the meet had 12 World Records alone. In the men’s 200 backstroke, the top four finishers each broke records in their respective classes. That includes American Robert Griswold, who won the race. He swam 2:17.77 to clear the old S8 record of 2:22.04 set in 2015.

“I am really proud of my race. I have not swum in two years competitively, but I knew I had a lot in me. It is great to be here in Berlin,” said Griswold.

Other records in that event:

Great Britain’s Jonathan Fox broke the S7 World Record in 2:32.68

broke the S7 World Record in 2:32.68 Netherlands’ Oliver van de Voort broke the S10 World Record in 2:06.41

broke the S10 World Record in 2:06.41 Great Britain’s Jordan Catchpole broke the S14 World Record in 2:18.31.

The Brits were the big winners on day 1. Besides the two backstrokers, Jessica-Jane Applegate broke the World Record in the 400 IM in 5:13.91, winning from the SM14 class, and Megan Richter broke the S8 record in the women’s 200 back in 2:45.97.

American Aspen Shelton finished 4th in the women’s 200 backstroke, and her 2:30.69 was good enough for an S13 World Record.

Berlin was the final stop of the inaugural Para-Swimming World Series, and Brazil’s Daniel Dias and Italy’s Monica Boggioni have been declared the series’ overall champion.

Dias – Brazil’s most decorated Paralympian – finished top of the men´s rankings with 2,034 points which he gained at the fourth World Series meeting in Indianapolis, USA. Chile´s Alberto Abarza’s best performance came at the second World Series in Sao Paulo, Brazil, when he earned 2,032 points. The Netherlands´ Marc Evers (1,998) completed the top-three.

Italian teenager Boggioni topped the women´s rankings after an outstanding performance at the final World Series event in Berlin, collecting 2,113 points. Great Britain´s Bethany Firth (2,098) ended second and Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina (2,094) third.

Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson (2,037 points) and Great Britain’s Jordan Catchpole (1,910 points) took the top junior honors.

The Brits, buoyed by their record-setting performance in Berlin, won the overall national federation awards.

Top 3 nations: