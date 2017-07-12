Former U.S. National Teamer BJ Johnson Wins 100 Breast at Maccabiah

2017 MACCABIAH GAMES

Americans Maija Rosas and Tasija Karosas each picked up wins on day 3 of the 2017 Maccabiah Games in Israel.

Rosas took top honors in the 100 breaststroke, touching 1st in 1:10.54. The Cal Golden Bear Rosas led an American charge that saw them finish 1st, 2nd (Peyton Greenberg – 1:12.80), and 4th (Jessica Antiles – 1:13.59). Only Israel’s Keren Wasserman (3rd – 1:13.48) upset the podium sweep.

Karosas, a Texas Longhorn normally, matched her victory with a win in the 100 back in 1:01.94. That just 1.4 seconds short of her personal best in the event.

Israel’s Shahar Menahem took 2nd in 1:03.51, and American Leah Goldman finished 3rd in 1:04.12.

In the men’s pool, 2013 World Championships team member BJ Johnson won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:01.27, just beating-out his countrymate Jeremy Babinet.

Other Day 3 Event Winners:

  • Israel’s Yonatan Batsha won the men’s 400 free in 3:56.65. Israel swept the podium in that event.
  • Israel also swept the podium in the 100 backstroke – led by David Gamburg in 54.96.
  • American Kelly Fertel won the women’s 400 free in 4:18.19.

