Olasz, Rasovszky Lead Hungarian Open Water Team for Worlds

Hungary has announced its open water squad for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest.

Eight swimmers have been named to the team, four women and four men. Arizona State alum Anna Olasz leads the women’s team– she earned the 25K silver medal in Kazan, and she’ll race that event as well as the 10K in Budapest. For the men, it’ll be Kristof Rasovszky at the forefront, who will compete in the 5K, 10K, and 25K.

A couple of the open water swimmers will be pulling double duty, swimming both open water as well as pool races. The men’s 5K is on July 15th, followed by the women’s 10K on the 16th, the men’s 10K on the 18th, the women’s 5K on the 19th, and both 25K races on the 21st. Rasovszky and Gergely Gyurta are the two swimmers who are double-entered in both the pool and open water. Both will contest the 25K on July 21st, then Gyurta will race the 800m free on July 25th and the 400 IM on the 30th, while Rasovszky will swim the 1500 on the 29th.

FULL ROSTER