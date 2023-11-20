Northeastern Women, BU Men Win 2023 Terrier Invite

2023 Terrier Invitational

November 17-19, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University FitRec Competition Pool

SCY (25-yard)

Prelims: 10:00am (EST)/ Finals: 6pm (EST)

Day 2 Finals

Boston University kicked off the second finals session with another school record, this time in the 200 medley relay. Thanks to a huge anchor split from 50 free champ Han Hoang (22.09), the quartet of Lara Mitchell, Clarissa Hoyt, Madison Kim, and Hoang combined to clock 1:41.16, 16-hundredths faster than the old record. Mitchell went on to win the 100 back (54.57), shaving one hundredth of a second off her best time.

Northeastern picked up three wins on Day 2. Devon Muldoon touched first in the 400 IM (4:23.87), Grace Miller won the 200 free with the only time under 1:52 (1:50.77), and the team capped off the session with a decisive win in the 800 free relay.

The Huskies’ quartet of Hannah Seward, Emily Cooley, Mary Nordmann, and Miller combined for a time of 7:28.98, topping runner-up UMass by five and a half seconds. Seward’s lead-off (1:51.07) was the fastest split of the field, flat or flying start, and would have come in 2nd behind teammate Miller in the individual event.

The two other individual events of the night were both won in record-breaking fashion. Summer Pierce broke UMass’ school record in the 100 fly (53.77). Tone Sandsjö clocked 1:01.45 in the 100 breast to establish a new Fairfield and MAAC record and earn an NCAA B cut.

On the men’s side, Tony Ponomarev, Kyle Falkstrom, Justin Lee, and Adrien Pierce got things rolling for BU with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:29.20). First-year Terrier Evan Liu swam a best time in the 400 IM (3:58.24) for his second time dipping under the 4:00 barrier. Lee continued the momentum in the 100 fly (49.13). The 100 breast went to Falkstrom (53.54) in school and pool record fashion, and Pierce won the 100 back (50.15), just ahead of Ponomarev (50.41).

Sammy Quigg, the 50 free champion, improved on his best time in the 200 free (1:37.93), his first time sub-1:38. He was the only individual event winner of the night not from BU. He went on to drop a field-leading anchor split in the 800 free relay (1:38.31) to clinch the win for UMass (6:40.70) over hosts BU.

Day 3 Finals

The final day of the meet kicked off with the longest event. Junior Erin Hoyland dipped under 17 minutes for the first time in the mile (16:57.83). Later, her teammate Tone Sandsjö made it two wins for Fairfield in the 200 breast (2:18.40), completing her sweep of the breaststroke events.

BU first-year Han Hoang continued her sprint free dominance by winning the 100 free in a new best time (50.17) and dropping a field-best split on the Terriers’ runner-up 400 free relay (49.92). Northeastern took the win with the quartet of Jamie Koo, May Bradburn, Grace Miller, and Kotoko Blair (3:23.32).

Devon Muldoon clocked 1:57.77 in the 200 back to take the win, just ahead of UMass senior Megan Mitchell (1:57.92).

Summer Pierce broke another UMass record, this time in the 200 fly (1:59.68) with the only swim under 2:00.

On the men’s side, Sammy Quigg went three-for-three in his individual events with a school record in the 100 free (44.62). The previous UMass record had stood since the 1989-90 season. His teammate Aydin Erkan was the only other non-BU swimmer to win an individual event, finishing first in the 200 fly (1:49.88).

Kyle Falkstrom reset the school and pool records in the 200 breast (1:55.89), over six seconds ahead of second place. He also notched a B cut in the process.

The rest of BU’s individual event winners were Dolan Grisbaum in the 1650 free (15:45.64) and Tony Ponomarev in the 200 back (1:47.33).

To close out the meet, the BU quartet of Falkstrom, Justin Lee, Piergiulio Bressan, and Jonny Farber won the 400 free relay (3:00.75).

The Northeastern women finished atop the points standings while BU won the men’s meet.

Final Team Scores

Women

Northeastern – 1605 BU – 1482 UMass Amherst – 1223 Fairfield – 913 Bryant – 69

Men