Harvard Rolls To Road Sweep of Columbia

Harvard vs Columbia

November 17, 2023

New York, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Harvard Athletics

NEW YORK – Harvard Women’s Swimming and Diving earned a 188-112 road victory at Columbia on Friday morning. With the decision, the Crimson improved to 3-1 (3-1 Ivy League), while the Lions watched their record fall to 1-2 (1-2 Ivy).

“The team showed up for one another today,” said Amanda Kulik , The Costin Family Head Coach for Harvard Women’s Swimming & Diving. “The consistent strong performance of our divers on three meters set the bar high for the rest of the meet. The goal was urgency and energy from the start; we carried it through to the end. We look forward to building off of what we learned competing against Columbia!”

How It Happened

Remi Edvalson and Nina Janmyr finished 1-2 in the 3-meter diving event, which opened the festivities in New York City. Edvalson posted a winning score of 333.45, which was a season best. Janmyr also recorded a season-high score (331.65) in a runner-up performance.

and finished 1-2 in the 3-meter diving event, which opened the festivities in New York City. Edvalson posted a winning score of 333.45, which was a season best. Janmyr also recorded a season-high score (331.65) in a runner-up performance. Harvard competed in the 400 medley relay for the first time in 2023-24 and finished atop the leaderboard. Anya Mostek , Stephanie Iannaccone , Sydney Lu and Isabella Alas completed the race in 3:43.76.

, , and completed the race in 3:43.76. Alexandra Bastone continued Harvard’s successful morning by winning the 1,000 free with a time of 10:08.05. The first-year’s effort was tad a faster than classmate Piper Wood Prince , who came in second place (10:09.74).

continued Harvard’s successful morning by winning the 1,000 free with a time of 10:08.05. The first-year’s effort was tad a faster than classmate , who came in second place (10:09.74). Mostek captured the 100 back with a season-best effort of 53.70. Her previous best occurred last Saturday vs. Cornell and Dartmouth (53.88).

Victoria Eisenhauer added to the Crimson’s season-best-time list, winning the 100 breast in 1:04.39. Prior to today, Eisenhauer’s top 100 breast time of 2023-24 was 1:05.15 vs. Cornell and Dartmouth.

added to the Crimson’s season-best-time list, winning the 100 breast in 1:04.39. Prior to today, Eisenhauer’s top 100 breast time of 2023-24 was 1:05.15 vs. Cornell and Dartmouth. Edvalson, who opened the day with a victory at three meters, swept the diving events when she put up a season-high score of 301.50 on the one-meter board.

Mostek went 2-for-2 in the backstroke events. After winning the 100, Mostek took the 200 with a team-season-best time of 2:00.50. Kate Hazlett finished in second place with a mark of 2:02.43.

finished in second place with a mark of 2:02.43. Iannaccone earned nine team points for Harvard after securing first place in the 200 breast. The first-year touched the pad in 2:18.94.

Bastone put another nine points in the Crimson’s column, emerging from the 500 free as the top performer in a field of eight competitors. The first-year’s time of 4:56.29 was more than two seconds faster than her previous best of 4:58.37 vs. Brown.

Lu continued Harvard’s strong finish, coming in first place in the 100 fly (55.27), with Iannaccone following suit in the final individual event of the day – the 200 IM. The first-year cruised to victory with a time of 2:04.77.

The Crimson put the finishing touches on its day in the city by winning the 200 free relay. Competing in the event for the first time in ’23-24, Mostek teamed with Lu, Hazlett and Molly Hamlin to turn in a time of 1:35.00, which was one-tenth of a second better than Columbia (1:35.10).

MEN’S RECAP

NEW YORK – Harvard Men’s Swimming and Diving won for the third time this season, but for the first time away from home, claiming a 167-131 decision at Columbia on Friday afternoon. The Crimson moved to 3-0 (3-0 Ivy League), while the Lions fell to 2-2 (2-2 Ivy) on the year.

How It Happened

The afternoon started with a bang as Harvard took the top five spots in the three-meter diving event. Denny Gulia-Janovski won the competition with a season-best score of 363.23. Adam Wesson (346.05) was the runner-up, followed by Nick Nocita (345.08), Luke Foster (334.35) and Raphael Tourette (330.30). Nocita, Foster, Tourette all put forth season-best performances.

won the competition with a season-best score of 363.23. (346.05) was the runner-up, followed by (345.08), (334.35) and (330.30). Nocita, Foster, Tourette all put forth season-best performances. Cole Kuster was victorious for the second time this season in the 1,000 free. The senior posted his fastest time of the season, clocking in at 9:07.63.

was victorious for the second time this season in the 1,000 free. The senior posted his fastest time of the season, clocking in at 9:07.63. David Greeley turned in his best 200 free of the young campaign, winning the race in 1:37.19, which was nearly a second faster than his season-opening time of 1:38.11 last Saturday.

turned in his best 200 free of the young campaign, winning the race in 1:37.19, which was nearly a second faster than his season-opening time of 1:38.11 last Saturday. Will Grant shaved more than a half second off his season-debut time in the 100 back. The senior emerged victorious after completing the competition in 47.50.

shaved more than a half second off his season-debut time in the 100 back. The senior emerged victorious after completing the competition in 47.50. The team-wide time improvement continued with David Schmitt in the 200 fly. The first-year, who recorded Harvard’s best time last Saturday (1:46.17) erased that effort with a winning time of 1:45.93, which was more than three seconds better than runner-up Yu Tong Wu (1:49.04).

in the 200 fly. The first-year, who recorded Harvard’s best time last Saturday (1:46.17) erased that effort with a winning time of 1:45.93, which was more than three seconds better than runner-up Yu Tong Wu (1:49.04). Marcus Holmquist won the 50 free for the second time in as many outings. The senior finished the sprint in a season-best 20.11, edging out teammate Sonny Wang (20.32) for the top spot.

won the 50 free for the second time in as many outings. The senior finished the sprint in a season-best 20.11, edging out teammate (20.32) for the top spot. Harvard’s diving contingent kept its winning ways intact from earlier in the afternoon, taking the one-meter competition. Adam Wesson was the victor, totaling a season-best score of 380.10. Foster came in second (318.00), with Gulia-Janovski (310.28) and Tourette (310.28) tying for third place.

was the victor, totaling a season-best score of 380.10. Foster came in second (318.00), with Gulia-Janovski (310.28) and Tourette (310.28) tying for third place. Greeley narrowly beat out Holmquist for the 100-free crown. The sophomore touched the pad in 44.27, just ahead of Holmquist, who registered a time of 44.48. Wang came in third place – barely – with a 44.49 effort.

Grant wound up winning the 200 back, completing the sweep of the backstroke events, with a time of 1:44.04. The senior’s performance in New York City was just under two seconds faster than his season debut (1:46.02).

Kuster also swept the distance events with his top time in the 500 free. The senior finished the race in 4:29.01.

Grant’s victorious day was not limited to the backstroke as he ended up winning the 200 individual medley (1:48.86).

Harvard finished its time in The Empire State with a 200-free-relay win. Wang swam the opening leg and was followed by Greeley, Oliver Pilkinton and Holmquist. The quartet cruised to victory, finishing in 1:20.05.

Up Next

Harvard will return to action when it competes at the Minnesota Invitational (Nov. 29-Dec. 2).

Courtesy: Columbia Athletics

NEW YORK — The Columbia women’s swimming and diving team returned to Uris Natatorium on Friday morning to host the Harvard Crimson in an Ivy League dual meet. Harvard picked up its third victory of the season, defeating the Lions by a score of 188-112.



“We competed with good energy and intensity today,” Head Coach Diana Caskey said. “We are finding our rhythm as a squad with dual meets and are looking forward to our upcoming invitational.”



Emily MacDonald continued to dominate sprints, winning both the 50-free and 100-free with times of 23.71 and 51.40, respectively.



Aziza Ganihanova also earned a win for the third straight meet, winning the 200-free with a time of 1:51.55.



Mia Avansino also had a great day, winning the 200-fly with a time of 2:03.40.



As for the divers, Alice Diakova continued to come through for the Lions. She placed second in the 1m dive with a score of 297.90 and also had a third place finish in the 3m dive with a score of 312.30. Her performance on the 3m boards set a new Columbia varsity record.



“Very high-level of competition at today’s meet,” Head Diving Coach Scott Donie said. “Alice was on her “A” game and broke her own varsity record in the 3m and then came back with a nearly flawless 1m list. Macy continues to shine as she earned her 6th straight NCAA Zone qualification. I am absolutely thrilled with where we are heading into the Thanksgiving break!”



Full results from the meet, including all of the Lions’ top performers and times, can be found HERE.



Next up, Columbia will take a break from dual meets, and head to East Meadow to participate in the ECAC Winter Championships which will begin on December 1.

NEW YORK — The Columbia men’s swimming and diving team came up short in its quest to earn its second victory in a row on Friday evening, falling to the Harvard Crimson 167-131 at Uris Natatorium.



“Harvard was undefeated last year in dual meets and yesterday they demonstrated why, “Head Coach Jim Bolster said. “We swam well, but we just did not have enough front line strength to get the win.”



The Lions got off to a great start, taking first place in the 200-medley relay, as the team of Isaac Beers, Demirkan Demir, Brian Lee, and Zion James clocked in with a time of 1:29.23 to earn 11 points right off the bat for Columbia.



Demir had a strong evening, also taking first in the 100-back with a time of 55.64 and second in the 200-breast with a time of 2:01.73.



Joshua Corn just beat out Demir in the 200-breast, clocking in with a time of 2:01.73 to earn another victory for the Lions.



Noah Czelusta also had a big day for Columbia, finishing in first place in the 100-fly with a time of 48.25.



As for the divers, Joseph Nicol’s best performance came in the 1m, where he collected 296.78 points and scored two points for the Lions.



“Joe really showed up today,” Head Diving Coach Scott Donie said. “It’s great to see someone up their game for a meet like this with a ton of great competition. Very proud of Joe.”



Full results from the meet, including all of the Lions’ top performers and times, can be found HERE.



Columbia will take a break from dual meets, and head to New Jersey to take part in Princeton’s Big Al Invite on December 1.